RIYADH — The Fashion Commission has announced the launch of "Saudi Fabric of the Future: Sustainability, Innovation and Investment."

This is in collaboration with Collateral Good, IE University, Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City (Misk City), Entrepreneurs’ Community by Misk, and Proaltus Capital Partners.

The launching event will be held on November 25, 2025, at Misk City in Riyadh.

As the official host and partner, Misk City will serve as the platform for this forward-looking forum, reflecting its mission to champion creativity, sustainability, and innovation across industries. Positioned as a hub for knowledge exchange and collaboration, Misk City fosters an environment where new ideas, entrepreneurial talent, and global partnerships can thrive.

The event will bring together global and local leaders in fashion, textiles, and investment to shape the future of a sustainable fashion and textile ecosystem in the Kingdom. By fostering collaboration across industry, academia, investors, entrepreneurs, and government, the event aims to position Saudi Arabia at the forefront of textile innovation and sustainable fashion solutions.

The forum will feature keynote sessions led by government representatives, global industry leaders, and venture capitalists, offering diverse perspectives on sustainability and innovation. It will also include high-level roundtables bringing together insights from investors, industry leaders, government representatives, and academia.

Additionally, a startup pitch contest will allow local startups to present their innovations to leading investors, retailers, and decision-makers, with opportunities to win awards designed to support their growth, provide mentorship, and offer unique learning and industry experiences. Networking opportunities will connect entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders.

The Fashion Commission continues its efforts to enable sustainability by driving the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector toward a sustainable future. By embedding sustainability principles, promoting responsible practices, and fostering innovation, the commission plays a central role in shaping an ecosystem where creativity and sustainability thrive together. Its initiatives focus on empowering local talent, mobilizing investment, and aligning the Kingdom’s fashion industry with global sustainability standards.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).