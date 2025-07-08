Dubai, UAE: Mindware has signed a distribution agreement with Everfox (formerly Forcepoint Federal), strengthening its cybersecurity offering with a portfolio of high-assurance solutions trusted by government and critical infrastructure sectors worldwide. Under this agreement, Mindware will distribute Everfox’s advanced cybersecurity technologies across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Pakistan, Yemen, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, Algeria, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, Cameroon and Congo.

With a proven track record spanning more than 25 years, Everfox specializes in defense-grade cybersecurity solutions that safeguard sensitive data and networks from sophisticated threats. Its portfolio—spanning Cross Domain, Threat Protection and Insider Risk solutions—enables government and enterprise organizations to secure data access and movement across environments without compromise. Through this partnership, Mindware’s channel partners can now offer clients cutting-edge tools designed to combat insider threats, contain malware, and protect against zero-day attacks in the most demanding operational contexts.

“Partnering with Everfox adds a new layer of strength to our cybersecurity portfolio,” said Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President – Gulf & East Africa at Mindware. “Their high-assurance solutions are a natural fit for our region, where governments and enterprises are demanding advanced protection against increasingly complex threats. With this addition, we’re equipping the market with technologies trusted to secure some of the world’s most sensitive environments.”

“Global partnerships are extremely important to Everfox. Partnerships like the one we have with Mindware will play a big role in our global growth in the coming years,” said Shaun Bierweiler, Chief Revenue Officer at Everfox. “The relationship we have with Mindware will allow us to expand our partner network so that we can connect with like-minded organizations across the globe, who not only align to our key target markets, but are also committed to delivering innovative, high-assurance cyber solutions to their customers.”

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 7,500 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions, AI technologies, and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and artificial intelligence solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI landscapes.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world’s critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high-assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox’s suite of cross domain, threat protection and insider risk solutions empower governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely - wherever and however their people need it. Learn more: www.everfox.com.

