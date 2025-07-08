Ashraf Aboughazala, Chairman of A.M.A Developments:

We bring over 26 years of experience in electromechanical infrastructure, which represents nearly 50% of real estate development activities.

We are committed to delivering innovative real estate solutions that meet market needs and provide a fully integrated work environment for companies and administrative offices.

Through our parent company Miratech, we manage and maintain properties while offering advanced solutions incorporating Schneider and Tyco (Johnson Controls) systems to ensure top-tier project operation standards.

Cairo – A.M.A Developments, the real estate development firm led by its chairman and sole owner, prominent businessman Ashraf Mohamed Abdel Halim Aboughazala, proudly announces the launch of its inaugural project in the New Administrative Capital — “Quantum”. Strategically located opposite the monorail and in close proximity to major government ministry headquarters, Quantum sets a new benchmark for administrative buildings. The project introduces a next-generation workspace, offering a fully integrated, modern environment tailored to the dynamic needs of today’s businesses and administrative offices.

The project is being introduced with a highly competitive payment plan, offering units starting at just a 10% down payment, with flexible installments over 8 years. Units are scheduled for delivery within 3 years, at a starting price of EGP 99,000 per square meter.

A.M.A Developments makes its real estate sector debut with the launch of “Quantum,” a landmark step in expanding its business scope and reinforcing its investment portfolio in this vital sector. The building comprises eight floors and spans approximately 3,700 square meters, with a smart architectural layout designed to maximize space efficiency. Unit sizes range from 30 to 1,500 square meters, offering premium administrative spaces suitable for companies of all sizes operating in the capital.

Adding to its appeal, the building features a vibrant retail strip designed to host upscale restaurants, cafés, and boutique services, offering daily convenience for tenants and visitors alike. Strategically located near major landmarks and public transport, this frontage presents a prime opportunity for top-tier retailers. Through careful curation, Quantum aims to foster a dynamic, community-driven atmosphere that adds long-term value to the development. Delivery is set for completion within three years, with construction already underway and unit sales officially open.

The architectural and engineering designs for “Quantum” were developed in collaboration with Design Avenue, a renowned firm with a long-standing reputation in the industry. The project utilizes the latest architectural innovations and modern design trends aligned with real estate sector advancements—ensuring a forward-thinking, adaptable workspace environment that caters to a variety of business needs.

Rolla Aboughazala, CEO of A.M.A Developments, expressed her enthusiasm about launching the new project in one of the most dynamic districts of the New Administrative Capital. She said, "This launch marks a significant milestone for our company in the real estate sector—one of Egypt's most promising industries, especially within the New Administrative Capital, which has become a central hub for business and investment.”

She added: "Our vision is rooted in delivering world-class administrative units that combine contemporary design with advanced infrastructure. This approach ensures we meet the growing demand for premium office spaces, whether from startups or large-scale enterprises."

Rolla Aboughazala further stated that the “Quantum” project is a testament to A.M.A Developments’ solid foundation in infrastructure and electromechanical contracting expertise refined through its parent company, Miratech. Backed by this technical strength, Miratech will not only lead the implementation but also handle the long-term management and maintenance of the building, reinforcing its role as a dependable provider of high-tech solutions. The project will be equipped with cutting-edge systems from Schneider Electric and Tyco (Johnson Controls), ensuring optimal functionality and compliance with top-tier international standards. Furthermore, the integration of smart Building Management Systems (BMS) will elevate energy efficiency, sustainability, and overall operational performance. To ensure a world-class outcome, A.M.A Developments is collaborating with premier specialized partners, guaranteeing exceptional quality and execution throughout every stage.

It is worth noting that Ashraf Aboughazala, with over 26 years of experience in the Egyptian market through Miratech, has overseen annual investments ranging between EGP 700–800 million over the past decade. Miratech has been instrumental in executing infrastructure and systems for several iconic developments, including CFC Aura, Hyde Park, Zed Towers, Maxim Mall, District 5, SODIC East, and various government ministry buildings in the New Administrative Capital. A.M.A Developments is committed to creating fully integrated real estate projects that meet the evolving needs of the market. The company’s focus is on delivering true value to clients by incorporating the latest technologies in property management and operations—designing innovative workspaces that promote productivity and growth, while contributing to the advancement of Egypt’s economy.