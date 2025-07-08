Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money Business, part of the Beyon Group, has signed a strategic partnership with Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay), a POS & online payment gateway acquirer and payment services provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. The collaboration will create a closed-loop payment ecosystem involving EazyPay, its merchants, and Beyon Money Business to launch a seamless and innovative payment experience for merchants across Bahrain.

The agreement introduces a co-branded POS device that integrates Beyon Money Business’s Flexi Wallet capabilities into EazyPay’s trusted POS network. The solution enables merchants to accept a broad range of payment methods benefitting their customers with fast, secure, contactless payments. Supporting the POS device is a real-time, data-driven dashboard that empowers businesses with full visibility over their transactions. With a user-friendly interface and advanced analytics, merchants can monitor performance, track sales trends, and make informed decisions with greater agility.

In addition to the smart payment features, the solution includes a streamlined onboarding and settlement process, allowing merchants to quickly get started and manage funds. The offering also presents a compelling value proposition for businesses by enabling faster settlement cycles, reducing reliance on traditional banking systems, and enhancing liquidity management.

Merchants will also enjoy access to a daily earnings growth opportunity of up to 4.5% on their Flexi wallet balances, with the flexibility to withdraw funds at any time—transforming the POS from a transactional tool into a strategic financial asset.

By aligning with Beyon Money Business, EazyPay reinforces its role as a key enabler in Bahrain’s digital payments ecosystem and strengthens its position in the competitive fintech landscape.

Commenting on the launch, Bruce Rayner CEO Beyon Money said:

“Our collaboration with EazyPay is a strategic step forward in enabling digital-first commerce for Bahrain’s business sector. By combining our advanced wallet infrastructure with EazyPay’s robust acquiring capabilities, we’re offering merchants a future-ready solution that simplifies operations and enhances their bottom line.”

Nayef Tawfiq Al Alawi, EazyPay Founder – MD & CE0 added:

“We are proud to partner with Beyon Money Business on this groundbreaking solution. It reflects our shared commitment to advancing Bahrain’s fintech agenda and delivering high-impact services to the business community. Together, we’re reshaping how merchants accept payments and manage financial operations.”

ABOUT BEYON MONEY BUSINESS:

Beyon Money Business, part of the Beyon Group, is providing a fully-fledged Finance management tool along with a deep integration to accounting solutions providing all required accounting reconciliations. And an investment account offers competitive return on company’s liquidity with flexi invest and competitive cash back percentages with every spend.