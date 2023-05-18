The Competition was Under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, the UAE Minister of Education

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, the UAE Minister of Education, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) concluded its annual 10th Undergraduate Research Competition (URC) in a hybrid format. The Competition provides students with a platform to transform their innovative ideas into research and creative projects. In addition to enhancing their skillsets and cultivating the next generation of creators, innovators, entrepreneurs and researchers contributing to the future of the UAE’s knowledge-based economy and sustainability.

Sponsored by ExxonMobil and Raytheon Emirates, the competition witnessed the participation of several countries such as Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Yemen. Additionally, 600 guests on-campus attended the Competition with 500 individuals joining virtually.

As an integral part of ADU’s vision, the University aims to boost students’ confidence and research skills by empowering them to transform their projects to innovative business ideas and explore new frontiers in their fields of study.

The Competition received over 400 submissions from 64 universities from 14 countries. Teams were given the opportunity to submit their research projects to ADU’s ‘Launchpad start-up’ program which seeks to support selected students through offering them additional mentoring and funding to convert their promising projects from ideation to commercialization in the market.

During the Competition 59 teams from participated universities were awarded prizes across 19 categories for their exceptional research ideas, with three teams granted Launchpad Start-up Initiative Awards.

Professor Philip Hamill, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “ADU’s Undergraduate Research Competition (URC) is continuously improving year after year, providing students with the opportunity to enrich their research and innovation skillsets. The Competition is a great opportunity for students to showcase their research projects and gain transferable skills sought by employers. I would like to recognize the dedication and the hard work students have put into developing their unique submissions. For 20 years and continues, ADU students have been the heart of everything we strive to achieve. We at ADU would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to all the mentors and judges for their ongoing efforts in supporting our students as well as the generous sponsorship by Raytheon Emirates and ExxonMobil.”

Taher Hamid, President of ExxonMobil UAE, commented: “We work with Abu Dhabi University to ensure that our efforts are tailored to address students’ educational needs. ExxonMobil recognizes education as the fundamental building block of individual opportunity and economic growth, for which STEM skills are critical. Towards that goal, we are privileged to sponsor Abu Dhabi University’s 10th edition of the Undergraduate Research Competition, fostering the interest of students in the UAE and the region to innovate with cutting-edge technology thus become catalysts for change.”

Mr. Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director, Raytheon Emirates, said: “At Raytheon Emirates, we are deeply invested in fostering STEM education and Research and Development to help pave the way for a promising future. We are proud to back this year's Undergraduate Research Competition, an event that provides an invaluable platform for students to ignite their inquiry-driven minds and transform their pioneering ideas into substantial research contributions.”

ADU’s URC is the largest undergraduate research event in the GCC and MENA region that targets all major programs and serves as a scientific platform that allows universities to showcase their undergraduate scientific research. URC is a ‘learning through research’ initiative that enables young researchers to develop and enhance valuable 21st century skills including critical and analytical thinking, collaboration, communication and problem solving.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top three universities according to the Times Higher Rankings, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world class research. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 100 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs, additionally, ADU’s graduates are highly employable and work in high jobs and further studies with the university and other prestigious institutions. ADU provides its diverse faculty and students with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University enjoys strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and with public and private sector organizations. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World University rankings and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is among the top three universities in the UAE in holding prestigious accreditations at institutional, college or subject level.

