Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) and Al Nahda National Schools (ANNS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enrich students' understanding of university life and academic disciplines. The collaboration will involve a range of initiatives designed to enhance students’ awareness of their academic interests and preferences. Through the collaboration, both entities aim to launch joint projects of mutual interest, as well as organize and host events that focus on research, culture, social activities and sports.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Ms. Basema Saeed Al Junaibi, Director General of Al Nahda National Schools in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with a prestigious partner such as Al Nahda National Schools. At ADU, we constantly work hand-in-hand with our strategic partners to facilitate unique cross-learning experiences that prepare students for the ever-changing demands of the job market. Through this MoU, we seek to introduce the new generation of leaders to ADU’s resources and top-notch facilities and provide them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the university’s environment and academic offerings. This ensures the development and preparation of competencies in their respective fields, empowering them to make meaningful contributions to their future endeavors.”

Ms. Basema Saeed Al Junaibi, Director General of Al Nahda National Schools, said: “At Al Nahda National Schools, we take pride in establishing a fruitful partnership with Abu Dhabi University, marked by continuous cooperation. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide our students with a different academic dimension, considering Abu Dhabi University's global standing and its role as one of the leading national academic institutions that have contributed to elevating the education system in the Emirate, the UAE, and the region as a whole.”

Al Jenibi added: “This partnership presents a favorable opportunity for our students to engage in joint initiatives and activities with the university. It allows them to interact with university students, faculty, and administrative staff, opening up broad horizons for them to start thinking about their future, their interests, and their areas of creativity, enabling them to offer their best to themselves, their community, and their nation.”

Recently, ADU was ranked the 13th best university globally, among the Top 20 Small Universities in the World, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023. ADU also stands as one of the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar, as per the THE Rankings. These rankings reflect the University’s outstanding accomplishments in the field of education, research, and academia.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com

About Al Nahda National Schools (ANNS)

Al Nahda National Schools (ANNS) was established in 1983 in Abu Dhabi as a private English medium school to provide an excellent international education through its American and British programs to meet the needs, interests, and abilities of all students. The School is licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Knowledge and Education (ADEK) and the UAE Ministry of Education and has two campuses (the Girls’ School and Boys’ School). A diverse student body of nearly 5,800 students benefit from our highly qualified and experienced faculty and staff and excellent facilities.