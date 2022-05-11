Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, to further bolster support for MICE groups travelling to Abu Dhabi.

The strategic partnership with Etihad Airways will allow ADCEB to offer complimentary flights and discounts to eligible MICE groups as part of its Advantage Abu Dhabi programme, a successful initiative which provides financial assistance, event planning benefits, subvention, and destination-driven value-adds to event organisers and corporate clients.

The MoU, which was announced at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) event, will allow eligible Advantage Abu Dhabi applicants additional flight benefits and perks such as group booking discounts, complimentary flights for large MICE group bookings on direct flights, and special flight rates for site/destination inspection trips to Abu Dhabi for clients that hold their business events and incentive groups in the emirate.

As a tool for promoting the UAE capital to international destination management companies, meeting planners, and conference/exhibition organisers, the Advantage Abu Dhabi programme provides the emirate with a competitive edge against global destinations which are increasingly bidding and attracting clients with enhanced support offers.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of ADCEB at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Etihad Airways, which will help us to further establish Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s leading business events destinations. With this partnership, we will provide an attractive proposition to our MICE groups, attracting new interest and ensuring clients will continue to return to the emirate. From hosting conferences and exhibitions to being the go-to destination for meetings and incentive travel, we look forward to welcoming business leaders from around the world to discover everything Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President of Sales and Cargo at Etihad Airways, said: “Abu Dhabi is an ideal environment for business and leisure travellers alike, and as the UAE’s national airline, Etihad is proud to partner with ADCEB to make the destination even more appealing for MICE clients. With Etihad’s fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft and famed Emirati hospitality from the award-winning cabin crew, business travellers will enjoy the journey as much as the destination.”

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the Emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the Emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the Emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae. For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae.

About Etihad Airways:

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad is recognised as one of the world’s leading airlines in response to COVID-19 and was the first airline in the world to fully vaccinate its crew on board.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time, and through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mohammed Al Daqqaq, Asda’a BCW

Email: Mohammed.daqqaq@bcw-global.com

Afaf El Sharkawy, Asda’a BCW

Email: Afaf.elsharkawy@bcw-global.com