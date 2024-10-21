Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority in partnership with Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and digital services has launched an advanced digital portal that enables Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, building owners and maintenance companies to register, manage, and update fire and life safety standards in real-time. Launched as part of the Hassantuk program and developed by Core42, the advanced solution significantly enhances protection for residents of buildings across Abu Dhabi reducing property damage and improving emergency response time. The new solution also boosts overall operational efficiency for maintenance companies and building owners to monitor their work, ensuring higher safety standards throughout the Emirate.

Launched in 2018, the Hassantuk program was established by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, mandating the installation of fire detection devices and connections to the civil defence e-system in residential and public buildings. The new digital portal, developed by Core42 as part of this program, aims to elevate fire and life safety standards by directly connecting properties to a command center that will be alerted to the case of fire, enabling swift verification and response to fire emergencies.

Colonel Dr. Engineer Faisal Hassan Al-Qahtani, Acting Director of the Civil Protection Department, further added, "The Hassantuk program has registered over 35,000 buildings in Abu Dhabi, significantly mitigating fire and life risks. With the new smart solution, we can now access real-time data, detect false alarms, and proactively monitor property maintenance, further enhancing safety in a controlled manner. This underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to leading in digital solutions that improve the well-being of its residents.”

The command center provides critical real-time insights into fire and life safety performance, helping operators to identify non-compliant buildings, monitor the performance of maintenance companies, and ensure transparency in adherence to maintenance contracts, ultimately contributing to safer communities. With features like real-time fault reporting, automated updates, and preventive maintenance tracking, the platform creates a transparent communication channel between building owners, maintenance companies and Civil Defence, ensuring swift action to prevent safety lapses.

"We are proud to deliver this state-of-the-art digital solution to the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and help advance fire and life safety standards in the Emirate," said Yousef Al Harmoodi, Chief Business Development Officer, Core42 and General Manager, Hassantuk. “Core42 is committed to advancing the digital ambitions of the UAE. Through this portal and command center, we aim to empower the Civil Defence team to monitor compliance, ensure service-level agreements are met, and track maintenance activities in real time. This collaboration reflects Core42’s commitment to driving the nation's vision forward, and positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in smart city initiatives.

