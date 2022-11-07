The project is divided into several facilities under development by Wootis.

It is one of the largest commercially operated BESS in Greece.

Dubai, UAE: Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions, and part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in a 600 Megawatts (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Greece.

The project, which is currently under development by Wootis, will come to fruition between Q4 2023 and Q2 2024 and will combine FRV’s deep knowledge in the BESS technology with Wootis’s extensive experience in the Greek development environment.

Wootis SA is one of the pioneering Greek companies in the renewable energy industry. Specializing in asset management, it offers integrated services to operating renewable energy stations. With one of the largest and most sophisticated monitoring centers in Europe, in operation since 2015, Wootis provides integrated technical and commercial management and aggregation services, as well as maintenance and operation services at wind and photovoltaic (PV) stations.

Fady Jameel, Deputy President and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel said: “Greece has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to achieving its target of doubling the country’s green energy capacity by 2030, which we are excited to take part in with this project. At Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, we are dedicated to supporting the green energy drive and ensuring a more sustainable energy model across the world.

Andrea Fontana, Managing Director of FRV Europe, said: "This acquisition is an excellent example of FRV’s international expansion plans, which has built more than 50 renewable energy production plants to date in countries such as Spain, Australia, Mexico, Uruguay, Chile, Italy, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Armenia and Jordan, and is preparing for new projects that will soon be launched in other markets."

Athanasios Karadimas, CEO of Wootis SA said: "There has been an increasing attention to Energy storage systems given the strategic role they play in mitigating the consequences of the climate crisis."

In addition to this project, FRV and Wootis will also collaborate on new developments in the country.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Energy

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy was established in 2012, and is now a leading independent power producer, and a premier service provider in the renewable energy sector, with interests in 16 countries around the world with capabilities in renewable energy, including solar PV, wind, waste-to-energy and environmental solutions, including desalination, water and wastewater treatment. For more information, please visit: alj.com/energy

About FRV

FRV, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, is a leading global renewable energy development company. In line with our ambition to continue leading the global transition to a more sustainable energy future, FRV has evolved from being just a developer to becoming an independent power producer.

We aim to be the world's leading green energy and infrastructure platform. To achieve this strategic vision, we have accelerated our growth through the return on our activities, shareholder contributions and asset rotation through the sale of minority stakes. As a result, the company expects to invest more than US$ 1.5 billion with the goal of doubling total installed capacity from 2 GW in 2021 to 4 GW in 2024. For more information, please visit: frv.com