Dubai; United Arab Emirates – Aafaq Islamic Finance, a leading financial institution in the UAE, has been named the “Best Islamic Digital Banking Services” in the UAE by MEA Finance Awards 2023 as a testimony to its excellence and innovation in the Islamic financial sector.

The prestigious Awards recognize institutions for their exceptional achievement and inspirational leadership in delivering innovative products and services of the highest value to their retail and business customers, was held at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, JBR. This high-profile event, attended by over 200 senior leaders in Banking, Finance, Wealth & Investment, Financial Technology & Innovation, and Financial Advisory & Service Providers, marks a significant milestone in the company journey.

Aafaq has consistently strived to be a driving force in the UAE's financial sector, with a mission to become the UAE’s favorite destination for digital Islamic financing. The organization's strategy, centered on growth and Emiratization, aligns with the broader vision of the United Arab Emirates, as it is dedicated to fostering economic development and empowering Emiratis to play a crucial role in shaping the nation's financial landscape.

Commenting on the award, Hisham Hammoud, CEO of Aafaq Islamic Finance, said: "We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Islamic Digital Banking Services in the UAE. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team in providing the best Islamic banking experiences to our customers and digital transformation strategy. This acknowledgement underscores our successful pursuit of our strategic priorities and increases our responsibility not only to maintain the current level of Islamic banking innovation but also to aspire to greater banking practices. "

It is worth noting that "Aafaq Islamic Finance" is a private joint stock company established in 2006 as a financing company operating in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia. Headquartered in the Emirate of Dubai, it offers a wide range of financing and investment programs that are compatible with Islamic Sharia, In addition to providing various financial services and products through the business outlets available in the country, according to the highest levels of quality and efficiency; It was ranked first in the “Happiest at Work” classification of the private sector organizations for the third year in a row, and the “Best Workplace Health Care Program” and “Best Employee Engagement Program” awards for the second year in a row, in addition to numerous awards in recognition of its pioneering role in the region and its performance that lives up to the highest levels.

About Aafaq Islamic Finance

Aafaq Islamic Finance PJSC was established in the year 2006, and it provides a wide range of high-quality, Sharia-compliant banking products and services to companies and individuals. It is unique as one of the financing companies that enjoys complete independence in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, the "Aafaq Islamic Finance" strategy focuses on exploring opportunities within various business sectors, and works to achieve the highest levels of happiness for its customers, including shareholders, consumers, employees, strategic partners and community members.

"Aafaq Islamic Finance" depends on the strength of its strategic partnerships with the leading authorities and institutions in the United Arab Emirates, including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dubai Economy, Emaratek, Trakhees, First Abu Dhabi Bank, in addition to "Tasheel" and "Amer" and many more business centers and individuals. "Aafaq" provides the clients of these bodies and institutions with various services, such as e-dirham, work guarantees, wage protection system, payment services for Dubai Economy, mobilizing Noqodi balances and others, in addition to a wide range of financing solutions and smart payment solutions for companies and individuals.

