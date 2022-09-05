A delegation from the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) visited ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort located in the heart of Al Zorah area in Ajman, in order to strengthen cooperation and discuss partnership opportunities on implementing health initiatives that keep pace with the goals of both parties, enhance the happiness of the individual and the community, and improve the quality of life.

The delegation included Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the AJBWC, Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi, Board member of the AJBWC, and Abeer Eid Al-Faraj, Director of the AJBWC's Office. The AJBWC delegation was received by the Saudi entrepreneur Mohamed Ameer Said, founder of ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort.

The delegation of the AJBWC made a tour of the suites and sections of the resort and was briefed on the means to improve health, including "integrative medicine, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation, non-surgical aesthetic medicine, fitness and recreation, vegetarian nutrition and herbal supplements, meditation sports, sound therapy, and self-enhancement.". In addition to getting acquainted with the quality treatment services provided in the resort by a group of doctors and experts specialized in rejuvenating and vitality and promoting a healthy lifestyle using the latest methods and products.

Al Nuaimi praised the resort's pioneering services that enhance the competitiveness of Ajman on the health and wellness tourism map, and the resort's modern and advanced equipment in the field of improving health, methods of treatment, and hospitalization. She stressed that the AJBWC is keen to enhance cooperation and partnership with all government and private agencies in order to implement proactive and value-added initiatives that benefit the individual and society and lead to improving the quality of life in a manner that achieves the Ajman Vision.

The entrepreneur, Said, gave a detailed explanation of the services and specialized treatments that the resort provides, such as physiotherapy, aesthetic medicine, healthy nutrition, detoxing, and therapeutic fasting. He explained that the resort relies on providing its services to the highest international standards as it is the first five-star health & wellbeing resort in the Middle East and Africa. The resort is also keen to strengthen its partnerships with all parties.

During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation were reviewed within the "Sports Platform" initiative implemented by the AJBWC with the aim of launching programs and activities that support the field of public health and raise awareness of the importance of exercising sports.