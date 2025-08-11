Dubai, UAE – NSF, a leading global public health and safety organization, proudly announces that Cruncho, a pioneering snack food manufacturer based in Kuwait, is the first company in the country to achieve both NSF Gluten-Free Certification and Non-GMO Project Verification for its flagship Prolife product line.

This verification and certification marks a significant milestone for food safety and consumer health in the Middle East, aligning with the region’s growing demand for transparent, health-conscious food options. With an estimated 1% of the global population affected by celiac disease, and much more affected by gluten sensitivities, and over 70% of Middle Eastern consumers preferring non-GMO (genetically modified) products, Cruncho’s achievement directly addresses evolving market expectations.

These verifications and certifications exemplify our commitment to advancing human health through rigorous, science-based standards. Cruncho’s leadership in pursuing third-party verification reflects a broader regional shift toward transparency and consumer trust. As the first Kuwait-based company to receive both NSF Gluten-Free certification and Non-GMO Project Verification, Cruncho is setting a new benchmark for food safety and quality in the region.”

Jyoti Bhasin, Managing Director, NSF

Cruncho’s Prolife brand offers a diverse range of protein-infused snacks tailored to various dietary needs, including high-protein puffs, pea-based chips, collagen-infused puffs and vitamin-enriched options. With over 1,000 points of sale across Kuwait and the GCC, Cruncho is rapidly becoming a household name in clean-label snacking.

Earning both Gluten-Free certification and Non-GMO Project verification marks a pivotal moment for Cruncho. Consumers today are more conscious than ever about what goes into their food, and this certification and verification reinforce our promise to deliver clean-label snacks they can trust. These milestones demonstrate our commitment to delivering snacks that are not only delicious but also responsibly sourced and transparently labeled. We’re grateful to NSF for their support throughout the verification and certification process.”

Mohammed Ali Khan, Quality Assurance Officer, Cruncho

NSF Gluten-Free Certification aligns with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Gluten-Free Labeling Final Rule, requiring certified products to contain less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten. This certification ensures that products meet strict safety standards for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Non-GMO Project Verification is the most prevalent and trusted third-party standard for GMO avoidance. The verification process includes a comprehensive review of ingredient sourcing, supply chain documentation and testing protocols.

With these certifications, Cruncho can now proudly display both the NSF Certified Gluten-Free mark and the Non-GMO Project Verified butterfly seal on its Prolife products. These marks signal to consumers that the products meet the rigorous requirements of the standards.”

Sandy Talamonti, Senior Manager of Food Product Claims, NSF

These certifications also support compliance with other major labeling requirements, including Whole Foods Market’s GMO Labeling Policy and the USDA’s National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard. To date, NSF has verified more than 12,000 products globally as non-GMO.

The Middle East food industry is undergoing a transformation, with increasing consumer awareness around food safety, ingredient sourcing and dietary needs. Third-party certifications and verifications like those from NSF are becoming essential tools for brands looking to build trust and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.