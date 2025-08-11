The collaboration paves the way to meet the growing demands for digital services amid the Kingdom’s digital transformation.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group, a leading digital enabler, and Huawei have successfully trialed an ultra-high-speed optical solution capable of delivering data transmission speeds of 2.4 terabits per second (Tbps). As the first operator globally to deploy this cutting-edge solution, stc group is establishing a pivotal foundation for Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a premier global digital hub.

As Saudi Arabia undergoes rapid digital transformation, the demand for Peta bps-level data transmission is surging, driven by data-intensive industries and advanced computing applications. Leveraging Huawei’s next-generation optical transport platform OptiX OSN 9800 K12, the solution achieved a single-fiber capacity to 96Tbps while delivering 2.4Tbps per port, equipping the Kingdom to address the escalating demands of advanced digital services over the next decade.

Data security is guaranteed through Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), a leading encryption technology that ensures unbreakable protection for critical government and financial information. Intelligent automation boosts operational efficiency by enabling day-level service provisioning and real-time fiber performance monitoring. These innovations mark a significant step toward L4 self-healing network capabilities, empowering cloud providers to effectively manage sudden traffic surges while reducing service deployment cycles by over 70%.

The collaboration between stc group and Huawei sets a global benchmark for connectivity, security, and operational excellence, enabling industries, businesses, and communities to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About Huawei:

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have approximately 208,000 employees and we operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.