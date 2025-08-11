Passenger traffic reaches 2.3 million

Maintains market leadership at Kuwait International Airport with 29.5% share

Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today announced its financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, reporting a solid performance despite regional geopolitical challenges and temporary airspace disruptions in Q2.

The airline posted a net profit of KD 9.6 million for 1H 2025, reflecting a remarkable 249.5% increase over the same period in 2024. Group operating revenue rose by 3.3% to KD 102.2 million, supported by capacity growth, a diversified portfolio business, and growing ancillary income.

Passenger traffic remained strong, reaching 2.3 million travelers in the first six months of the year — a 0.1% year-on-year increase — with a load factor of 75.5%. Jazeera also sustained its market leadership at Kuwait International Airport, capturing a 29.5% market share and operating a fleet of 24 aircraft to 63 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Operational resilience remained a key strength, with the airline improving its on-time performance (OTP) from 79.7% in 1H 2024 to 82%, despite airspace impacts underscoring its continued commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction. Ancillary revenue grew by 26.6%, reaching KD 10.9 million, reflecting sustained growth with product innovation strategies.

Despite unforeseen airspace closures and regional instability, Jazeera closed a strong second quarter in, with net profits of KD 4.8 million, 1 million passengers and a load factor of 72%.

Financial and Operational Highlights

2Q 2025 Operating revenue: KD 48.6 million, down 7.5% from 2Q 2024

Operating profit: KD 4.8 million, down 28.4% from 2Q 2024

Net profit: KD 4.8 million, down 11% from 2Q 2024

Passengers: 1 million, down 7.9% from 2Q 2024

Load factor: 72% 1H 2025 Operating revenue: KD 102.2 million, up 3.3% from 1H 2024

Operating profit: KD 11.6 million, up 45.1% from 1H 2024

Net profit: KD 9.6 million, up 249.5% from 1H 2024

Passengers: 2.3 million, up 0.1% from 1H 2024

Load factor: 75.5%

Commenting on the results, Marwan Boodai, Chairman of Jazeera Airways, said:

“These results reflect the resilience of our business model and the strength of our strategic direction. Despite external headwinds, we have delivered strong profitability and reinforced our market leadership. As we continue to invest in expanding our network and customer experience, we remain firmly committed to supporting and strengthening Kuwait’s position as a regional aviation hub.”

Second Quarter 2025 – Operational Review:

In Q2 2025, Jazeera Airways continued expanding its network with the launch of new routes to Budapest (Hungary), Hurghada (Egypt), Sochi (Russia), and Yerevan (Armenia), offering travellers even more options for summer leisure travel. The airline also resumed flights to Damascus, Syria — a key milestone that re-established direct connectivity between Kuwait and Syria after 13 years. Alongside network growth, Jazeera remained focused on enhancing the digital travel experience through ongoing investment in passenger-centric innovations.

Outlook for 2025

The outlook for the second half of 2025 remains positive, with the airline closely monitoring regional geopolitical developments to ensure stable operations. Jazeera Airways remains focused on network expansion, digital transformation, and service enhancement — ensuring sustained progress across financial and operational metrics.

Jazeera Airways’ fleet optimization remains on track, with the 180-seat configuration set for completion by Q4 2025. The airline is also preparing to receive 26 new aircraft from 2026, enabling network expansion, operational scale, and growth in commercial and e-commerce channels. With continued investments in customer experience, innovation, and Terminal 5 upgrades, Jazeera is well-positioned to drive future growth and reinforce its role in Kuwait’s aviation sector.