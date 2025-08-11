Dubai, UAE – Fast & Up, a leading homegrown active nutrition brand, is excited to announce its new partnership with Noon, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, to provide essential hydration support to Noon's delivery partners throughout the intense summer months. As part of this collaboration, Fast&Up distributed Reload, an electrolyte-powered hydration solution, to delivery personnel across key locations, helping them stay hydrated, energized, and combat fatigue during their demanding workdays.

As summer temperatures soared, staying hydrated became more critical than ever. Noon’s delivery partners navigate traffic, deliver packages, and operate under intense weather conditions. Dehydration and low energy can significantly affect their health, leading to fatigue. Fast&Up Reload, backed by innovative Swiss technology, is designed to meet the hydration needs of active individuals, transforming nutrition from a mere need to a daily essential. Fast&Up caters to performance in sports, intelligent nutrition, and dietary supplementation for an active lifestyle.

"At Fast&Up, our love language is acts of service and we are so happy to have partnered with Noon to provide real hydration to their delivery partners who brave the heat. Our Hydrating Heroes initiative is our global initiative to celebrate and honour those frontline workers who are the backbone of our fast paced, delivery within minutes world. A world like this, needs instant solutions which Reload provides." said Varun Khanna, CEO of Fast&Up.

Fast&Up Reload combines fast-absorbing electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, offering a quick and effective solution to replenish hydration and boost energy. The product helps prevent dehydration, combats fatigue, and reduces the low-energy slumps that can occur in high-temperature conditions. Ideal for anyone needing a hydration boost, Fast&Up Reload features natural fruit flavors with zero added sugars, providing a refreshing and effective way to stay energized and hydrated.

About Fast&Up:

Launched in 2015, Fast&Up is a leading sports nutrition brand known for its cutting-edge supplements designed to support an active lifestyle. The company’s product offerings include performance hydration, recovery, and general wellness solutions that help individuals stay energized, perform at their best, and recover faster, Fast&Up has since expanded into a global wellness brand trusted across 35+ countries.

Fast&Up’s mission is to help every active individual, from fitness enthusiasts to elite athletes, unlock their full potential with superior nutrition.

