Dubai: 4C Mortgage Consultancy, a Dubai based leading mortgage consultancy opened its first branch office in the Abu Dhabi. The opening was witnessed by the company’s top management and senior officials. The branch is strategically located at Al Najda Street to facilitate the customers with the wide spectrum of mortgage products from diverse banks portfolio.

4C Mortgage has been operation from year 2013 and since inception, the company has pioneered in facilitating more than 300 mortgage products with their association with most financial institutions across UAE, for their 6000 plus cliental base.

Talking about the expansion Dhiren Gupta, Managing Director 4C Mortgage Consultancy said, “We are happy to announce our presence in the capital of UAE. Our planned location in the city helps us to facilitate our expertise to our valuable customers and the associates based in this part of the country. We have our experienced team based in Abu Dhabi to give personalized customer service.”

Further, talking about the market outlook, Mr. Gupta explained, “Based on current global inflation index which has soared in recent months, we do expect the borrowing interest rates to have similar trajectory. However, the real estate industry is still having robust growth with multiple new projects launches has supported the visionary leadership of UAE government for its economic and infrastructure of the country.”

About 4C Mortgage Consultancy

4C Mortgage is an ISO 9001:2008 certified independent mortgage consultancy. Licensed by the Dubai Economic Department and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority in the UAE, the company endorses professional and reliable financial solutions in the market.

4C Mortgage Consultancy team is backed by young and enthusiastic certified mortgage and real estate professionals. Our alliance with all the financial institutions in the UAE, enables us to provide versatile product portfolio for our customers. We provide tailored solution for new mortgage purchase, refinance, equity release for residential and commercial properties along with the off-plan, non-UAE resident mortgage, and construction finance.

