Dubai, UAE: 3S Money, an international payments platform revolutionising cross-border business, has obtained a licence from Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC, to provide money services from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The FinTech scale-up provides tailored international business accounts to companies of all sizes and structures, enabling seamless and high-value transactions to support global expansion.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the UAE economy will grow by 4.2 per cent this year, higher than the previous forecast of 3.5 percent. To benefit from this momentum, medium-sized businesses require access to flexible and frictionless cross-border payments and FX solutions. With this licence, 3S Money will provide UAE-based businesses access to more than 190 countries through one digital global business account, enabling fast and reliable payments in more than forty currencies. This will also streamline international payments that are vital for a cross-border economy, allowing UAE-based businesses to scale beyond borders at pace.

The Dubai office will be led by Middle East CEO, Evangelos Kaldelis, who brings more than 12 years of senior level banking experience of JP Morgan and Standard Chartered. Commenting on the new licence, Kaldelis said: "The UAE’s business-friendly environment, strategic location as a global trading hub, world-class infrastructure and favorable government policies in promoting trade and investment offer fertile ground for growth of companies doing business here. 3S Money opens international trade to these ambitious businesses that are underserved by the existing financial services providers with tailored business accounts to enable seamless and high-value transactions to support their expansion.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC added: “We would like to congratulate the 3S Money team on being granted a money services licence by DFSA. DIFC’s money services regime is the most comprehensive in the region and enables firms, such as 3S Money to add value to its clients by deploying innovative payments solutions. The regime is attracting new clients to the Centre and together, they will help us drive the future of finance.”

Launched in 2018, 3S Money recorded a growth of 260 per cent year-on-year in 2021 and has become an international payment service of choice for thousands of shareholders and directors, having processed USD 1 billion in client payments worldwide last year. 3S Money continues to invest in its expansion across key regions globally by attracting world-class talent in the UK, Latvia, Luxembourg and now Dubai, further building out its compliance, product and business development teams, while also planning on investing in R&D in the region.

About 3S Money

3S Money is an authorised provider of Money Services that enables companies to accept and manage money transfers in foreign markets through all major payment rails. The digital accounts are designed for high-value import and export transactions, dividend distributions, finance, and treasury operations, with 3S handling all aspects of cross-border payments and FX risk management.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of almost 30,000 professionals working across over 4,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

