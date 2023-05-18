DUBAI, UAE – Homegrown, UAE-born concept 3Fils has been named as a Bib Gourmand restaurant by the 2023 Michelin Guide Dubai – on the heels of being in the top five of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2023, and first on the list in 2022.

Celebrating the achievement, Ahmed Saleh, Co-Founder of 3Fils and CEO of The Lab Holding, which operates the restaurant, said: “We are sincerely grateful for our amazing team at 3Fils who brought their creativity and dedication to earn us the Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2023. We are humbled and proud of this recognition, and it wouldn't have been possible without our team's exceptional work and commitment.”

“To our amazing guests, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support and trust. You're a vital part of our 3Fils family, and we promise to continue delivering unforgettable dining experiences. We can't wait to see you again at 3Fils and share our passion for food and hospitality with you,” he continued.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction celebrates restaurants that offer exceptional quality and value, and with its no-reservations policy, and casual, laid-back spirit, 3Fils proudly shatters the notion that a restaurant must offer a fine dining element to achieve such an accolade.

Recognised for its no-frills, quality-driven approach, 3Fils is a humble, small-in-size but big-in-heart restaurant tucked away in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, overlooking waters of the Gulf. Serving approachable, premium Asian fare heavily influenced by Japanese cuisine that showcases selectively sourced ingredients directly imported from Japan each week, the kitchen at 3Fils is led by Executive Chef Shun Shiroma and a team of passionate chefs.

Commenting on the Michelin recognition, 3Fils’ General Manager, Rami Massoud said: “This honour goes to our remarkable team and cherished guests at 3Fils. Thank you for your dedication, trust, and support, which motivates us to deliver exceptional dining experiences. We're thrilled to receive the Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2023 and look forward to continuing our culinary journey with you.”

Not just a restaurant, 3Fils is a family and home to so many – it’s a place where the door is always open with a friendly face waiting with a delicious plate of food to enjoy. 3Fils is about the people, the simplicity of fresh, quality ingredients, and the responsibility of creating authentic, memorable experiences for all that visit.

“We can't thank our amazing team at 3Fils enough for their hard work and creativity, which landed us the incredible Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2023. And of course, our wonderful guests, we want to say a big heartfelt thank you for your ongoing support and trust. You're not just customers to us, but part of our extended 3Fils family. We promise to keep pushing the boundaries and creating unforgettable dining experiences just for you,” commented Khalil Khouri, Marketing Manager at 3Fils.

3Fils is located at Shop 02, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, Dubai and is open daily for lunch and dinner. For further information, e-mail info@3fils.com, visit www.3fils.com or follow @3.fils on social media.

ABOUT 3FILS

Founded in late November 2016, 3Fils is piloted by a team who live by a diehard daringness to be different, to offer a story akin to the ‘2 cents worth’ [cents being the equivalent to fils in UAE] opinion of dining in Dubai’ with every bite. With harbour-side community-style dining, 3Fils serves up premium Asian dishes with a Japanese twist as its focus. The 3Fils team is a family, available whenever you need them for anything, removing the ‘personal waiter’ vibe of hospitality. They will help elevate your dining experience with a sense of comfort, discovery and sharing. No matter your attire, our home is your home and the doors will always be open for you.

