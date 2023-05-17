Launched in 1997, this distinction highlights restaurants offering great quality, great value cooking

The full selection for the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023 will be unveiled on May 23rd

Even though the second MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for Dubai will be held on May 23rd, the Guide has already begun to tease gourmets by revealing the new Bib Gourmand in town.

Known for its famous MICHELIN Stars, as well as restaurant recommendations for everyone and every occasion, the MICHELIN Guide launched a very special distinction back in 1997, graphically embodied by the Michelin Man: The Bib Gourmand.

A hit with food-lovers from around the world, the Bib Gourmand puts the spotlight on the restaurants offering authentic and memorable culinary experiences at a moderate price.

Last year, for the inaugural selection of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai, no less than 14 Bib Gourmand were highlighted by the famously anonymous inspectors. This year, 3 new restaurants have also been honoured with the award, making a total of 17 eateries which offer tasty and affordable meals, without compromising on quality.

“All around the world, food-lovers trust the Bib Gourmand distinction, which helps them discover wonderful flavours offered by talented professionals, at a moderate price. Dubai makes no exception, with its remarkable culinary dynamism”, commented Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “With 17 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Dubai, including 3 new additions, travellers and local gourmets can discover a wide range of cooking styles, from Balkan cuisine to Indian, Emirati to Japanese, safe in the knowledge that these restaurants were ‘a hit’ with our inspectors.”

3 new Bib Gourmand make their entry in the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023 selection

21 Grams

The owner calls her simply styled but warm neighbourhood space on the 2nd floor of a shopping mall an “urban Balkan bistro”. As such, the dishes are made for sharing and the influences come from all over the region, from Eastern Europe down to Greece and Turkey. Everything is homemade, fresh tasting and satisfying; do try the signature phyllo pie. Breakfast features homemade pitta and a host of egg dishes.

3Fils

This simple restaurant has an open kitchen, a pared-back interior and a laid-back vibe; grab a seat outside overlooking the Jumeirah Fishing Harbour. Their strapline is ‘making complex simple' and the Asian small plates deliver fresh, vibrant flavours with a strong nod to Japan; 3-4 per person is about right.

Aamara

The clever people of the Trèsind group are behind this vibrant restaurant which takes inspiration for its food and flavours from the Silk Route, covering everything from the Med to Eastern Asia, and it’s easy to see why it’s quickly become many people’s favourite hangout. Dishes are designed for sharing and must-haves include butterfly prawn with muhammara, and Aamara finger salad with lettuce cream.

The entire selection for the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023, including all the selected restaurants, culinary distinctions and Special Awards will be unveiled on May 23rd, during the dedicated MICHELIN Guide Ceremony which will take place at hotel Atlantis The Royal and be broadcasted live on the MICHELIN Guide Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Stay tuned on the MICHELIN Guide’s website (https://guide.michelin.com/en) and free mobile app to stay up-to-date with the restaurant and hotel recommendations made by the famously anonymous inspectors all around the world.

Restaurant Distinction 21 Grams (new) 3Fils (new) Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant Aamara (new) Bait Maryam Brasserie Boulud Fi’Lia folly Goldfish Ibn Albahr Indya by Vineet Kinoya Ninive Orfali Bros REIF Japanese Kushiyaki Shabestan Teible

