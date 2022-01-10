Abu Dhabi: Chimera Capital LLC, an Abu-Dhabi-based investment management firm and subsidiary of Chimera Investment LLC, announced today the launch of its Chimera S&P KSA Shariah Compliant Exchange Traded Fund (Bloomberg: CHSASHIN), a physical, in-kind, liquid and fully fungible exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The Chimera S&P KSA Shariah ETF is the second shariah compliant sub-fund of the Chimera Umbrella Fund to track a S&P Dow Jones Indices Shariah compliant index.

The ETF has been designed to replicate the S&P Saudi Arabia Shariah Liquid Top 30 – 35/20 Capped Index (Bloomberg: SPSALCAP). The index is provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and tracks the performance of the top 30 most liquid Shariah-compliant equities listed on the Saudi Exchange. This will not only provide investors with greater exposure to the highly demanded ETF asset class but will also enable local and regional investors to capitalize on Saudi Arabia’s attractive economic fundamentals.

Chimera S&P KSA Shariah ETF is a distributing Share Class B which will be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and distribute collected dividends to investors, when available.

Basar Shueb, Chairman of Chimera Capital, commented: “The launch of this latest ETF builds on the success of the current ETFs which have exceeded the AED 300 million mark in less than 18 months, and is further testament to our efforts to expand and contribute to the UAE’s capital markets landscape.”

Saeed Hamad AlDhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “Exchange-traded funds provide investors with an efficient way to diversify their portfolios and we are pleased to host another listing by Chimera Capital on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Over the course of 2021, we introduced a range of new products and services to cater to our investors’ needs, which has helped boost market activity and encourage more listings. We look forward to seeing the continued success of Chimera Capital and welcome more listings on the exchange.”

Sherif Salem, Chief Investment Officer – Public Markets at Chimera Capital, commented: “We are pleased to have launched our fifth ETF and the first to track non-UAE-listed equities. The fund will cater to the growing appetite for diversified investments among UAE and regional investors and provide them with an innovative tool to capitalize on the economic prospects of Saudi Arabia.”

The Chimera S&P UAE Shariah ETF will be managed by Chimera Capital’s onshore company, Chimera Capital LLC, which is licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) as an investment management company. Meanwhile, BNY Mellon will act as the ETF’s global custodian. Authorized Participants for the fund are International Securities, EFG-Hermes, Daman Securities, BHM Capital, and Arqaam Securities.

Marius Baumann, Global Head of Custom Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices, added: “S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to work with Chimera Capital LLC on the launch of their fund tracking the S&P Saudi Arabia Shariah Liquid Top 30 35/20 Capped Index. Through our innovative global indices, we are able to provide essential market insights to customers such as Chimera as they develop index-based solutions for their end clients.”

Anthony Habis, Head of Middle East and Africa at BNY Mellon, commented: “We are delighted to be selected as global custodian for the innovative Chimera S&P KSA Shariah ETF, which allows BNY Mellon to increase support for the KSA’s growing and dynamic financial marketplace. With ETFs achieving record investor interest throughout the region, our ongoing collaboration with Chimera Capital Limited will bring its products to market through BNY Mellon's robust ETF platform.”

About Chimera Capital LLC

Chimera Capital LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, offers its clients unique access to a vast roster of innovative investment instruments with a primary focus on the alternative asset management space. Chimera Capital LLC leverages its parent company’s extensive experience in private investments, an unrivalled regional access to best-in-class service providers and financial intermediaries, and a vast network of high-net-worth individuals, family offices and private investment companies to consistently deliver above-market returns. Chimera Capital LLC, owned by Chimera Investment LLC, is duly licensed and regulated by the UAE’s Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA), and fully adheres to international standards of corporate governance.

For further information, please contact:

Chimera Capital LLC

Marie Peguilhan

E: chimeracapital@kekstcnc.com

chimerainvestment.com/

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication & Digital Marketing

Marketing & Corporate Communication Department

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

