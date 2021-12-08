Simone Dobson heads Chestertons property and FM consultancy in MENA region

Dubai, UAE : With buoyant real estate market conditions, Chestertons has made strategic appointments in its Dubai agency, with Lucy Bush, Hannah Worrall and Nicola Milton joining the company to spearhead further growth and strengthen on the ground support for residential clients.

Previously director and head of residential sales and leasing at Savills, Bush has been a dynamic force in the regional real estate sector since arriving in Dubai in 2008, gaining extensive experience across a wide range of property segments.

In her new role, she heads up the team in Dubai and will aim to capitalise on her expertise in securing exclusive new development project launches and supporting a complete lifecycle of sales services for Chestertons’ clients.

The Dubai agency team is further bolstered by Hannah Worrall, who was also previously with Savills, and takes up the position of prime sales and Nicola Milton, who joins Chestertons private office from CBRE, having held key roles at Knight Frank and Cluttons.

Nick Witty, Manging Director MENA at Chestertons commented, “Our residential team in Dubai is on a significant growth trajectory, and with Lucy, Hannah and Nicola on board, we expect the Dubai team to go from strength to strength under their leadership.”

Underpinning Witty’s confidence in the Dubai residential market, according to Chestertons’ latest research, Dubai’s pandemic response, overall quality of life and recent visa reforms supported near-record transactions. The findings revealed in the Chestertons Observer: UAE Q3 2021 Market Report showed that total residential transaction value in Dubai increased by 10% Quarter-on-Quarter (Q-o-Q) to AED 34.11 billion, up from AED 31.02 billion in Q2, and surpassing the AED 31.67 billion achieved in Q4 2013.

With over twenty years of industry experience, another recent addition to Chestertons executive team is Simone Dobson, who will take charge of property management (PM) and facilities management (FM) consultancy services for clients in the MENA region. Dobson will also assist franchise partners who need guidance in terms of international best practices or those setting up FM/PM services globally.

“We believe that this will be a major growth area moving forward, and with Simone at the helm, we are perfectly poised to diversify our offering and significantly increase our share of this market,” said Witty.

