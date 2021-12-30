Riyad - Mubasher: The board of Sumou Real Estate Company has appointed Ayedh Farhan Al Qahtani as the company's Chairman.

The board also elected Saeed Salem Al Nahdi as Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The board's Secretary and representatives of the company have also been appointed.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first half (H1) of 2021, the company posted annual growth of nearly 32% in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 47.49 million from SAR 36.05 million in H1-20.