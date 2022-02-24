La Bouche Rouge is a French beauty brand with clean formulas in refillable, eco-designed leather cases.

DUBAI, U.A.E : Chalhoub Group, alongside other notable investors, has invested in French clean beauty brand La Bouche Rouge to meet growing consumer interest in clean beauty products. The conscious beauty movement is gaining traction in the region, as clean skincare regimes have become a high priority for consumers as part of their overall wellbeing.

Since its inception in 2017 La Bouche Rouge, meaning ‘red lips’ in French, has aimed to curate luxury that makes life more beautiful all the while protecting the planet for the future generations. The brand seeks to redefine consumption, production, and redistribution with the objective of leaving a positive impact throughout the process. La Bouche Rouge’s quest for natural beauty is also reflected in its proprietary lab where it develops patented, singular formulas with a minimum of 60% active ingredients and up to 91% for its lipsticks. Taking packaging to a new level of chic while aligned with La Bouche Rouge’s environmental commitment, the products come in refillable, eco-designed leather cases.

Nicolas Gerlier, President and Co-founder of La Bouche Rouge said: "We are delighted about this collaboration with Chalhoub Group that marks a new milestone in our development strategy in the Middle East towards one ambition: to create desire around a new beauty luxury paradigm, one that does not compromise between results and sustainability. It’s the duty of our generation to close this gap and to inspire all to make a difference.”

Sharmila Murat, Chief Investment Officer at Chalhoub Group stated: “Our investment in La Bouche Rouge is a great example of Chalhoub Corporate Ventures and Acquisitions strategic approach where we look to actively invest in businesses where access to the Chalhoub ecosystem can accelerate value creation while giving us learning and exposure to high growth start-ups.”

Nabil Chalhoub, Vice President of Beauty Franchise at Chalhoub Group added: “We are proud to introduce La Bouche Rouge - the first high-end, French clean beauty brand into the region, leading the way in this vital category. With this addition to our beauty portfolio of over 84 brands, we are diversifying our offering to continue delivering on our promise to delight our customers.”

La Bouche Rouge is currently available in ‘A Concept by Muse’ in Riyadh, KSA and in Harvey Nichols at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, U.A.E. Looking ahead, Chalhoub Group plans to complete a brand rollout across the Middle East by early next year.

By 2023 La Bouche Rouge will be available regionally at Tryano Yas Mall – Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.; Faces Nojoud Center – Jeddah, KSA; Bloomingdales – The Dubai Mall, U.A.E. and Kuwait; Harvey Nichols and Galleries Lafayette – Qatar

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP

With a legacy of 65 years, Chalhoub Group is a leading partner, curator and creator of luxury products and services in the Middle East. An expert in hybrid retail, distribution and marketing services, the Group is the foremost player in the luxury beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories regionally with a portfolio of 5 own brands and over 300 global brands.

Chalhoub Group embraces an innovation mindset, coupled with a desire to constantly redefine luxury in the region. Chalhoub Group caters to its customers across multiple channels, including 680 experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group has a strong workforce of more than 12,000 skilled, talented, and passionate people in 7 countries. As a people-centric and responsible employer, Chalhoub Group is ranked third in the Middle East and second in Saudi Arabia as a Great Place to Work®.

Alongside business and people priorities, Chalhoub Group is also a sustainability champion. The Group is a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles. Chalhoub Group was awarded its seventh CSR Label from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and has its own incubator space for innovation and entrepreneurship, “The Greenhouse”.

www.chalhoubgroup.com

Lea Maalouf

Lea.Maalouf@chalhoub.com

