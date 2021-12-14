Riyadh, KSA : Intigral, a leading provider of digital entertainment and sports in MENA, will be airing a rich line-up of fantastic movies, shows and programs on its premium OTT service Jawwy TV, wrapping up its new releases for this year on a strong note. With top-quality digital entertainment from a wide range of popular genres to enjoy, all viewers are in for a treat this December.

Coming fresh out of the cinemas to Jawwy TV’s TVOD listings from top providers such as Disney, Fox, and Sony, several blockbuster movies including the new inspirational sports drama King Richard, Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, Marvel Entertainment’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Disney’s Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, will surely captivate fans of the action and adventure genres. Taking viewers on a thrilling journey of horror and mystery, The Night House also offers a unique experience not to be missed. Another incredible title made available this month is the recently released documentary drama film Show Me the Father which explores the importance of fatherhood and awe-inspiring stories of fathers.

This month is also rich in new documentaries of great value that will be airing on Jawwy TV. Starting off the list, true crime documentaries straight from discovery+ return to the platform with The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler, investigating a series of vaguely connected murders, and Anni: The Honeymoon Murder which explores the mysterious murder of Anni Dewani.

Another brand new docuseries, Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson, gives a closer look into the work of the world’s biggest entrepreneurs in space exploration. Other exciting documentaries include Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal and Kendra Sells Hollywood, in addition to Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona which provides football fans unprecedented insights into the inner life of the club and its world-famous players.

With even more top-quality programs lined up for December, Jawwy TV will broadcast popular cooking shows including Jamie’s Easy Meals at Christmas from Fox+ and Bil Afiya Ma’ Hayat 2 from Discovery+, showing how plenty of delightful recipes can add flavour to this holiday season. The fun continues with the sitcom series The Cool Kids and reality TV show Married at First Sight, both of which are provided by Fox+. Additionally, thrilling series such as Alex Rider season 2 and Pennyworth season 2 are also coming to the screens of Jawwy TV subscribers from Starzplay.

As for its new Arabic titles and series, Jawwy TV will exclusively run the emotion-packed Egyptian drama 200 Geneh, in addition to bringing to its viewers the exciting Arabic shows 350 Gram, from provider Wide Khaliji, and Khareef Al Oshaq, from Starzplay.

As one of the top digital entertainment platforms in the Kingdom and the region, Jawwy TV continues to meet its audiences’ expectations across MENA, offering a one-stop destination for all individuals and families seeking a unique, personalized, and all-in-one viewing experience. The Jawwy TV App is available through a multitude of smart handheld devices and on all major smart TV brands to allow for a seamless and easily accessible experience available anywhere, anytime. Pairing the best content selection with state-of-the-art features and digital capabilities, Jawwy TV enriches viewers’ experiences by bringing them the best of what digital entertainment has to offer.

