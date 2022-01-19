Cutting-edge solutions and best-in-class digital services to support the public and private sector in a rapidly globalizing digital economy

Manama, Bahrain: Batelco has marked another milestone in its digital transformation journey with the launch of three new independent digital companies that are set to operate in Bahrain and beyond. The new companies provide state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the emerging needs of today’s business in areas such as ICT, cloud computing, cyber security and digital communications. The announcement of the three brands; BEYON Cyber, BEYON Solutions, and BEYON Connect which augment the BEYON portfolio, was made during a press conference on Wednesday, 19th January.

The press conference, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, opened with a speech by Batelco Chief Digital Growth Officer, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and was followed by an introduction to the companies from BEYON Cyber CEO, Dr. Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa, BEYON Solutions CEO Saad Al Rashed and BEYON Connect CEO, Christian Rasmussen.

Batelco Chairman, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa stated, “We are extremely delighted with the progress we’ve accomplished in turning our long-term digital transformation strategy into reality. Today, we’re witnessing the outcome of three years of strategic planning and hard work.”

“The newly launched companies are independent entities that are positioned to cater for emerging business needs in today’s corporate world. Innovative digital solutions and cyber security are key requirements for any business today,” he added.

“This is an ideal time to launch our new digital brands, in line with the Kingdom’s vision for the digital economy under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister,”

BEYON Cyber is a leading provider of advanced end-to-end cyber-security solutions, providing managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and beyond. Equipped with a team of highly skilled professionals, the company leverages on an exclusive network of global partnerships to provide simple, cost-effective, world-class security services to customers, and enable them to accelerate their digital potential.

BEYON Solutions caters to the full range of technology needs of the public and private sectors. Capitalizing on its solid partnerships with ICT providers from across the world, BEYON Solutions is an agile IT and digital transformation consultancy offering cutting edge system integration solutions to businesses of all sizes, to help them build a scalable, efficient, and secure IT landscape.

BEYON Connect is focused on delivering new technologies with great innovation potential, Software-as-a-Service platforms, and advanced IT solutions to both the public and private sectors in the MENA region.

Batelco Chief Digital Growth Officer, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said, “We have been motivated by the positive response we’ve received since the launch of BEYON Money back in December, and accordingly, we have accelerated our efforts to launch our new digital brands and establish our presence in different verticals.”

“The new companies will be positioned as key players in the digital solution space across the region and bring to market innovative products and services that respond to the needs of the public and private sector, addressing challenges they are facing in the evolving digitising economy,” Shaikh Mohamed concluded.

