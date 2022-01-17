The 737-800BCF joins a growing fleet of three at Texel Air’s home base at Bahrain International Airport; Texel Air is a leader in the Middle East cargo charter airline business servicing the express and e-commerce markets.

Texel Air’s fleet grows to four 737 freighters (one 737-300F, two 737-700FC and now the 737-800BCF) with another 737-800BCF on order due to be delivered in September 2022, soon a total fleet of five freighters.

Texel Air, an established airline and MRO based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, today celebrated the launch of the latest addition to its fleet and the very first for the region, a 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF).

Present at the launch ceremony were senior government and aviation industry leaders alongside Texel Air management and Board members Including H.E, Engineer Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Mr Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing Vice President of Commercial Services Sales and Mr John Chisholm, Chairman and Founder Chisholm Enterprises / Texel Air and George Chisholm, CEO of Chisholm Enterprises.

The 737-800BCF is a full freighter aircraft that is highly in demand in the global air cargo market and is the first of its kind in the Middle East with a second of the same aircraft type due to arrive in September 2022. These new aircraft will enable Texel Air to carry larger cargo volumes, fly greater distances and to new destinations on behalf of its current and future customer base across the Middle East, India, Turkey, East Africa, and other global markets.

This aircraft, registration A9C-GWC (MSN 29985), underwent conversion from passenger to freighter aircraft at a Boeing MRO supplier facility, with further client specific modifications at Texel Air’s hangar facility prior to transferring onto their Bahrain Aircraft Operators Certificate.

Speaking about this significant achievement, H.E Engineer Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said “We are pleased to see Bahrain as a launchpad for yet another new aircraft, the first of its kind in the Middle East, which is being operated by a Bahrain registered company, Texel Air. Having welcomed the Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi™ in August 2020, we are proud to see the strides that Texel Air has been taking, reflecting their commitment to investing in the regional aviation industry’s latest offerings and technologies. We are pleased to see that Bahrain’s regulations and infrastructure have enabled this growth and look forward to further supporting private sector aviation companies’ expansion and innovation.”

Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing Vice President of Commercial Services Sales said, “We are thrilled to welcome Texel Air to the Boeing Converted Freighter family with the arrival of their first of two market-leading 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters. The 737-800BCF is the right-sized freighter to support Texel Air’s fleet expansion plans, providing the reliability, efficiency and world-class in-service technical support that will help Texel Air capitalize on rapid growth in e-commerce and express cargo demand.”

Some of the key features of the new aircraft include:

The Boeing Converted Freighter is capable of carrying up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 pounds) and flying up to 2,025 nautical miles (3,750 kilometers).

The 737-800BCF has 6,546 cubic feet (185.4 cubic meters) of total cargo volume, with 12 positions – 11 standard (88”X125”) positions and one (60.4” X 61.5”) position on the main deck providing 4,993 cubic feet (141.4 cubic meters) and 1,553 cubic feet (44 cubic meters) in the lower hold.

Commenting, John Chisholm, Chairman for Texel Air’s parent company Chisholm Enterprises, said, "We are very proud to welcome the arrival of the region’s very first Boeing 737-800BCF to the Kingdom of Bahrain. Along with our two versatile B737-700Flex Combi’s™ that recently joined our fleet, this addition will further boost our capabilities. We look forward to offering greater innovation and more varied cargo solutions to our global customer base.”

Chisholm added, “A9C-GWC is expected to enter into service in mid-January. Our home, the Kingdom of Bahrain, is a strategic location and a regional hub for aviation and logistics.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunication’s Civil Aviation Affairs and Bahrain Airport Company for their continued support in providing us with an ecosystem and infrastructure that supports our business development. Appreciation also goes to our employees for their dedication and support to enable our company to continue growing during challenging times.”

Texel Air’s second 737-800BCF aircraft will be inducted for conversion with Boeing in May 2022 and is expected to enter service in September 2022.

For more information on the unique design and features of the 737-800BCF, please visit: Boeing.com/freighters

About Texel Air

Formed in 2013, Texel Air is a Bahrain registered cargo airline and maintenance repair organisation (MRO) dedicated to providing cargo charter operations, ACMI and aircraft maintenance services to a wide range of customers with diverse requirements. The 737-300F (A9C-APC), the two 737-700FC (A9C-FLX and A9C-SJW) and now the 737-800BCF aircraft provide flexibility and versatility to service the region and beyond. Texel Air fills a niche market for specialised ad-hoc cargo requirements requiring resourceful solutions while meeting tight deadlines with uncompromising levels of customer service.

Texel Air operates its maintenance services from a purpose-built Code D aircraft hangar and office complex at Bahrain International Airport. This provides services to its own Boeing 737 fleet plus third-party operators utilising BCAA and EASA 145 approvals. Further service offerings include providing a temporary base for visiting airlines of fixed and rotary wing aircraft for specific projects. The maintenance and hangar services follow the same philosophy as the airline, providing specialised bespoke solutions to support a wide variety of customers from both civil and government background.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022