When necessity compels someone caught up between the devil and the deep blue sea and to make a meaning out of the situation, one may be forced to view it using the spiritual binocular to view what is happening in a particular environment and the subsequent consequences lurking around the corner.

With focus on the controversies confronting the country’s aviation sector in the recent past weeks where the different stakeholders speak at cross purposes in response to the different challenges confronting the sector, the air of uncertainties that have been permeating the entire space as a result of the controversy has only reminded one of a period in the Bible when Jesus, in his argument with the Pharisees, declared that a kingdom that is divided will fall. In other words, any household riven by infighting will tear itself apart.

The scenario painted above can be likened to the confusion presently reigning in the aviation sector owing to the childish reactions emanating from the different principal actors towards the controversy.

Related PostsDana Air: Northern group commends Keyamo for restoring dignity to aviation sectorLagos-London flights: Ezekwesili calls for aviation regulator’s interventionNCAA launches new dress code for airport consumer protection officers

Though prior to the recent Dana Air incident, the sector had been enmeshed in some sort of drama traced to what transpired in far away Toulouse, France when the minister of aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo, was accused of hyping the business capacity of Airbus company on the social media, a situation which attracted criticisms.

While the dust on this and many other issues were yet to settle, there came the incident involving Dana Air which had one of its aircraft veered off the domestic runway of the Lagos airport.

As expected, the statutory relevant aviation authorities, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, (NSIB) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) saddled with the functions of investigating the probable cause of the incident swung into action.

As the Dana Air incident elicited mixed feelings amongst key players, the minister had directed the NCAA to place Dana Air on suspension without waiting for the conclusion of the investigation.

The action of the minister which was regarded as interference in the role of NCAA as the statutory body established to apply sanction required to any airline found culpable after investigations, has since elicited reactions from stakeholders who have argued that the position of the minister has not only relegated the NCAA, a supposed autonomous body, but may send wrong signals to the global aviation body about the capability of the NCAA on safety issues.

Following the controversy, the suspension of Dana Air has generated, the various principal actors have thrown caution and decorum to the winds as each side tries to justify the illegality at the expense of the interest of the sector.

While the officials of the minister who are supposed to be proactive but often found to be reactive towards issues have formed the habits of throwing jabs at anyone irrespective of the age and experience who dare to question any of the policies of the minister, even the stakeholders on the other side are more divided as they take taking sides based on personal interests.

Some interest groups have, in the midst of the crossfire, chosen to watch on as things degenerate while the critical needs of the sector are left unattended to.

The height of the abnormality was when the minister during one of his appearances on a television station got so carried away that he resulted to namecalling and using derogatory words to describe those he believed to be critical of his policies.

At a point he publicly talked down on the credibility of the entire system labeling it as an enclave of corruption without realising the weight his outbursts would have on the system before the international community.

Agreed that the minister deserves his respect, but he should see himself as people›s representative who can be called for questioning anytime, hence, he should learn how to accommodate negative criticisms.

In other words, under no condition will somebody of his calibre go on the television to talk down on the system he has been appointed to supervise and reposition in line with international standard and recommended practices.

The minister should realize that the critical and sensitive position the sector he is overseeing is backed by international standards devoid of any local politics which gives room for absolute accountability, checks and balances from stakeholders whenever somethings are not going the right way.

Rather than exchanging brickbats with critics , it is expected that only communication and engagement by the minister with the perceived aggrieved stakeholders will pave the way for the betterment of the sector.

Going on the television station to condemn the entire system and labeling it as a corrupt entity before the whole world is like writing off the credibility the previous governments had struggled to build and this will surely backfire sooner than later on the system.

At this juncture, all the principal actors in this macabre dance should come back from their high horses and drop their toga of intolerance before their attitudes bring down the credibility of the entire system.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

