NIGERIA’S Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has been presented with a recognition certificate by, the Managing Director of Munich Airport International, Mr. Lorenzo di Loreto.

The certificate was awarded to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development for its long-standing relationship with Munich Airport International.

The presentation ceremony was attended by the Managing Director of Munich Airport International, Dr. Lutz Weisser, CEO of Nigeria F.C.I International company, Mr Fortune Idu and Adam Symalla of Sigma.

At the presentation, Lorenzo di Loreto reaffirmed Munich Airport International’s commitment to Nigeria and its desire to continue collaborating with the Nigeria Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

According to Lorenzo, Munich Airport International views Nigeria as an area of interest for both present and future mutual business relationships and the sharing of vital developmental information.

To further strengthen the partnership, Mr Idu CEO of Nigeria F.C.I International company, was appointed to look after Munich’s interests in Nigeria.

Munich Airport International aims to help Nigeria develop high-quality airports to play a significant role in the African Regional Single Air Transport Market initiative and become a primary driver of regional trade facilitation.

Keyamo appreciated the recognition and promised to continue exploring mutual working relationships with Munich and other noble organizations for aviation growth.

