Niger State Government has assured that concrete arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth State/ Official visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday for the commissioning of some procured Agricultural equipment valued at several billions of naira by the Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration, amongst others in the State.

It stated this while speaking through the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman during a Media briefing at the press Gallery, on the preparedness of the Presidential visit to the State at the Government House Minna, on Sunday, adding that the Minna International Airport named after Abubakar Iman, to be renamed after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She explained that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free visit of President Tinubu, noting that other projects to be commissioned include the remodeled terminal airport, to laying foundation for Hajj terminal at the airport.

Related PostsRMAFC lauds Tinubu’s adoption of Oronsanye reportTinubu’s policies on economy bold, but lack proper planning —APC chieftainWhy Tinubu can’t end Nigeria’s hopelessness now— Isaac Albert

In his separate remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Musa Salihu Bosso reiterated the commitment of the incumbent Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago – led administration in Niger State to lead other states in the Country, to ensure food security in Nigeria, hence the Agricultural mechanization flag-off.

He stated further that on the agricultural revolution of Niger State Governor’s agenda, adding that no fewer than 500 tractors are already on ground, out of 10,000.00 pieces, while 200 power tillers are also on ground out of 1,000 targets, just as 6 harvesters are on ground out of 1,000 anticipated, emphasizing that the planters were yet to arrive as they were all stationed at the Minna International airport ready for the commissioning tomorrow(Monday )

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser on Governance and Reform, Dr. Isah Adamu spoke briefly on the activities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s One Day official visit to Minna which include his (President’s) tour of the airport project named after him, symbolic commissioning of agricultural equipments procured as well as the foundation laying ceremony of the Hajj terminal at the airport before the president’s returns to Abuja.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

