The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has so far spent N1 billion on the ongoing construction of its export processing centre at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

The amount formed part of the N4 billion the handling company has earmarked for investment in its cargo export processing facilities across four airports in the country.

Like the N1 billion spent on the export processing center in Lagos, NAHCO equally announced plans to replicate similar facilities in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu airports.

Related PostsNAHCO takes delivery of 21 new vehicles from Tata motors2023 Hajj: NAHCON sets Friday deadline for fare remittance by statesNAHCO management says strike situation is under control

Unveiling these plans, the Group Managing Director of NAHCO, Mr Indiranil Gupta declared: “I am a businessman, so, I know how to count my pennies. Before I put money on the table, I have to know that something is coming. We have spent about N1 billion on the export processing centre. Unless I start seeing results coming out of this, I will not invest in other stations. However, having said that one of our objectives between me and BCD is to take Kano to its original glory. We have a strong focus on Kano.

“We want to take Kano to its original glory. It deserves to be that. How many of you know that in the State of Adamawa, there is a young Nigerian who is doing dairy farming? He exports as far as the Middle East. His exporting processing capabilities are about 150,000 litres per day of fresh milk. At the moment, he is using only 30 percent of that capacity. He is making cheese out of it, he is pasteurising the milk and selling it and other milk products. He is exporting. He is making yoghourt of the brand name of Admilla. I am a Nigerian Indian. We are trying to reach out to such farmers. We are telling guys like him to come and let us do it.

“We are working very heavily with him to see whether he can supply the rest of the country.”

For example, a lot of the milk that you get in Nigeria is imported whereas, between Adamawa, Taraba and other neighbouring states, you have got close to about 20 million cows. Is this not sufficient to supply the whole of Nigeria? When we talk about economics, we are not mindful of these facts. What is our internal potential?”

In his remarks, the Head of Commercial and Business Development at NAHCO, Prince SaheedLasisi said the commitment of the ground handling company extends beyond infrastructure.

Speaking on the efforts so far made by the company to further make cargo processing more seamless, Lasisi cited how NAHCO staff recently underwent rigorous training in London on international packaging and quality control measures, ensuring adherence to global standards and minimizing future export rejections.

He equally hinted of how the company had received the green light from the Kano state government for collaboration to get the people back to the farm, which he said signified a united front and the determination to transform Nigeria’s trade landscape and propel the nation towards a future fueled by robust exports and economic prosperity.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

