The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has called for collaboration among stakeholders to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s aviation sector, particularly with regards to aviation fuel supply.

Speaking at the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Gateway Colloquium in Lagos Thursday, Keyamo emphasised the importance of dialogue between government, oil marketers, and airline operators to create a fair and transparent fuel supply chain that supports economic sustainability and operational excellence.

“Aviation fuel sits at the very heart of airline operations. It does not only represent a key cost driver for airlines but also a strategic index of national logistics and economic vitality,” Keyamo said.

The Minister highlighted the need for stakeholders to work together to address the challenges facing the industry, including fluctuating prices, supply vulnerabilities, and infrastructural challenges.

“We are equally focused on promoting dialogue between government, oil marketers, and airline operators to create a fair and transparent fuel supply chain that supports both economic sustainability and operational excellence,” he said.

Keyamo commended LAAC for organising the colloquium, saying it provided an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss the challenges facing the industry and chart a way forward.

“I encourage all participants to speak freely, think boldly, and help chart a course that will make Nigerian aviation stronger and more sustainable,” he said.

