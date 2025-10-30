On Sunday, 26 October 2025, history was made at London Heathrow Airport as Nigeria’s Air Peace, inaugurated its Abuja–London Heathrow service, marking the triumphant return of the nation’s colours to one of the world’s most prestigious aviation hubs after over a decade.

The colourful ceremony, held at Terminal 3’s check-in area, attracted dignitaries from Nigeria and the United Kingdom, including senior government officials, diplomats, aviation regulators, business leaders, and strategic partners. The event featured goodwill messages, speeches, and a ribbon-cutting session that highlighted the significance of this new service in strengthening bilateral trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties between both nations.

Welcoming guests, Mr. Ross Baker, Chief Customer Officer of Heathrow Airport, described the development as a milestone that deepens connectivity between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“It is a real pleasure to welcome everyone to Heathrow for this truly exciting occasion — the launch of Air Peace’s inaugural service between London and Abuja. This is more than a new route; it symbolizes a stronger, more connected future between our two nations,” Baker said.

He congratulated Air Peace on joining the Heathrow family, noting that the service would enhance capacity on a route that recorded nearly 140,000 passengers in the past year alone.

In her remarks, Ms. Nnenna Onyema, Executive Director of Air Peace, hailed the launch as a powerful reaffirmation of Nigeria’s aviation resurgence.

“For over a decade, no Nigerian flag carrier operated the London–Abuja route. Today, that silence is broken — our flag flies again,” she declared to resounding applause. “As we say back home, Naija no dey carry last. This launch is not just a route opening; it’s a statement that Nigeria is back — stronger, prouder, and ready to compete globally.”

Ms. Onyema reflected on the airline’s remarkable growth from its humble beginnings 11 years ago into West and Central Africa’s largest privately owned carrier, now operating over 30 aircraft and expanding its footprint across continents.

“This operation goes beyond transportation — it is a national statement of confidence and resilience,” she added, extending gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s progressive reforms that continue to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation industry. She also lauded the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, for fostering an enabling environment that empowers Nigerian airlines to compete fairly and sustainably on the global stage.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, described the new service as a defining milestone for both the airline and Nigeria’s aviation narrative.

“When we began operations in 2014, we dreamed of building a world-class airline Nigerians could truly call their own. That dream has become reality. Today’s launch extends that dream from the heart of Abuja to the heart of London,” she said.

Mrs. Olajide expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, UK aviation authorities, and the dedicated Air Peace team for their unwavering support.

“This milestone reflects what can be achieved when private enterprise, national leadership, and international cooperation align. Our promise remains clear — to operate safely, reliably, and affordably while flying Nigeria’s flag with pride,” she concluded.

In his goodwill message, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, described the event as a triumph of Nigerian excellence and resilience.

“Opening a route into one of the world’s busiest and most competitive airports is no small feat. It reaffirms our nation’s capacity to meet global aviation standards and compete effectively on the world stage,” he said, crediting the Honourable Minister’s Five-Point Aviation Agenda for creating the policies that enable indigenous carriers to thrive sustainably.

Delivering the keynote address, Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, commended Air Peace for once again placing Nigeria on the global aviation map.

“This route between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has existed for almost 90 years, and Air Peace’s entry into Heathrow adds a proud new chapter to that history,” he said. “Air Peace’s success here is not merely a business accomplishment — it is a matter of national pride. It underscores our government’s commitment to supporting Nigerian airlines in achieving full utilization of their bilateral route rights.” He applauded the airline for demonstrating that Nigeria can compete globally — and win.

With this launch, Air Peace reinforces its role as a catalyst for national development, driving connectivity, tourism, and trade while proudly showcasing Nigeria’s aviation potential on the world stage.

