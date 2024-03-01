Better days are indeed on the horizon for Nigerian air travellers, as the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has persuaded the Board of Foreign Airlines Representatives (BAR) to reinstate the regime of low airfares that had been previously withdrawn by foreign carriers in protest of their trapped funds in Nigeria.

The decision of the foreign carriers to suspend the low inventory fares led to sudden increase in the fares on the international routes as the foreign carriers only retained the high inventory fares.

The withdrawal of the low inventory fares led to the multiplication of the prices of tickets with passengers paying between N1 million and at times N2.5 million between Lagos and London.

All efforts made to make the foreign airlines reduce their fares failed as they continued with the unbearable fares.

However, the NCAA at a meeting held with BAR, the body of foreign airlines, the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and other stakeholders on February 14, 2024, the airlines agreed to bring back the low inventories.

At the meeting, the Director General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo who presided over the meeting was said to have lamented the financial pressures the expensive fares put on the Nigerian travelers.

Following the successful outcome of the meeting, the foreign carriers agreed to restore the low fares but appealed to the NCAA to allow them to brief the governments of their home countries.

Besides the intervention of the NCAA in the high fares crisis, Nigeria’s Air Peace airline had announced a slash in its fares on the Lagos/London route as it commences operations ro the lucrative route on March 30, 2024.

The decision by Air Peace to bring down its fares on the Lagos/London route has already thrown confusion into tue midst of the foreign carriers who have been using their monopoly on the route to rip off the Nigerian carriers.

Many of the Nigerian carriers including students who could not afford the crazy fares had to shift their patronage to neighbouring countries where the foreign airlines retained the low inventory fares.

