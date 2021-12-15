Abu Dhabi - AutoCentral, the multi-brand service and repair centre under Al Masaood Group, has tied up with aftermarket specialist Blue Print, a Bilstein Group brand, to deliver premium and technology-enabled vehicle repair and maintenance solutions to customers across the UAE.

The agreement was inked in the presence of key executives from both organisations. Signing the agreement were Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director of Al Masaood Automobiles and Amjed Kallan, General Manager of Ferdinad Bilstein Middle East.

Under the terms of their agreement, the two sides will collaborate to deliver comprehensive multi-brand car garage services and solutions to customers under one roof. Blue Print will bring to the partnership more than 2,750 filtration components and at least 3,400 brake friction components.

The filtration and brake friction components are manufactured according to the original equipment standards and comes with 3-year warranty. The products have also undergone Blue Print’s regular destructive and non-destructive testing to ensure quality.

The cooperation will ramp up AutoCentral’s capability to reach and provide more customers with high-quality services, a move that will bring it closer to its aim of becoming the most trusted and preferred car garage for all automotive brands in the UAE and the GCC.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director of Al Masaood Automobile, said: “Our strategic partnership with Bilstein Group will help ensure consistent auto service excellence across our service centres.

We will combine our resources and expertise to deliver modern car repair and maintenance services that will satisfy and bring happiness to our customers, wherever they are in the UAE.”

“We are confident that our mutually supportive collaborative efforts will benefit our customers and enable us to strengthen our market footprint and reputation as among the most reliable providers of auto services in the country,” Singh added.

Amjed Kallan, General Manager of Ferdinad Bilstein Middle East said: “Bilstein Group considers its partnership with AutoCentral and Al Masaood as an important development with a positive impact on its mission to deliver advanced services. As part of our cooperation, we are committed to bringing the best possible solutions and customer experience. We will leverage our years of expertise to address, if not exceed, the needs of our customers in cooperation with AutoCentral. We look forward to our fruitful collaboration.”

As a supplier and manufacturer, the Bilstein Group is a worldwide leading specialist in the independent aftermarket. It offers repair solutions for all common vehicle types in both the passenger and commercial vehicle segment combined with a high-quality standard and strong customer focus.

Furthermore, Blue Print is the right choice when it comes to high-quality replacement parts for Asian, European vehicles car models and light commercial vehicles. It offers over 2,000 oil, air, fuel, and cabin filters, as well as a wide range of more than 7,000 braking components.

Through its tie-up with Blue Print, AutoCentral seeks to bring to the next level its high-quality auto services, which are offered at competitive rates according to the best dealership standards. The service centre provides premium solutions delivered by its highly trained team of technicians and experts backed by top-notch facilities.

About AutoCentral

AutoCentral, part of Al Masaood Group, is a multi-brand car service and repair centre that provides comprehensive and high-quality auto maintenance solutions at competitive rates, in line with best dealership standards. The one-stop-shop for all car brands auto solutions is manned by experienced staff who are highly trained in the areas of servicing, periodic mechanical, body and paint repairs, accident repairs and insurance claim. It seeks to become the most trusted and preferred car service centre for all automotive brands in the UAE. For more information and booking services, please visit our website www.autocentraluae.com

About Al Masaood

Al Masaood Group is a leading UAE-based family-owned business conglomerate and one of Abu Dhabi’s top pioneers in the automotive sector. Recognized for its superior and technology-driven solutions and after-sales services, the Group is the authorized distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, and Bridgestone in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the western region.

The Group supervises a world-class network of well-equipped service centers and extensive spare parts dealers. Al Masaood manages the First Stop service network, ADNOC workshops, and Autoserv Centres--one-stop shops catering for various car services. The Group also runs the Nissan Service Centre located in Abu Dhabi, which is the largest service centre of its kind in the world.

Al Masaood remains fully committed towards developing and maintaining a highly trained staff, investing in its innovative showrooms and service facilities to ensure both service excellence and customer satisfaction.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

www.masaood.com. You can also follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

