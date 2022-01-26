Dubai, UAE: American Hospital Dubai, a leader in world-class medical care, partners with Siemens Healthineers, for advanced Diagnostic Imaging and Laboratory Diagnostics equipment.

The collaboration consolidates the sophisticated wide-range imaging and core diagnostic requirements of American Hospital Dubai in cardiology and oncology pathways, for both in vivo and in vitro diagnostics, into a seamless upgrade by Siemens Healthineers. These upgrades will bring state-of-the-art equipment to the Dubai metropolitan. It includes high-end MRI solutions, laboratory diagnoses with enhanced imaging systems, point of care solutions, Immunoassay, and clinical chemistry analyzers.

Visitors to Arab Health 2022 can view the state-of-the-art imaging and diagnostic solutions in cardiology and oncology by Siemens Healthineers and their implementation by American Hospital Dubai at the latter’s stand.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO, Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group, the holding company of the American Hospital Dubai, welcomed the partnership: “Early detection is critical to improving care outcomes, and American Hospital Dubai is committed to the best and most advanced diagnostics to deliver world-class patient-focused care. Our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers enables us to offer our patients the latest Diagnostic Imaging and Lab Diagnostics, and we look forward to showcasing these solutions at Arab Health 2022.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ole Per Maloy, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers Middle East and Southern & Eastern Africa, said: “As one of the leading healthcare providers in Dubai, American Hospital Dubai applies only the most advanced medical solutions to its treatment of patients in the UAE. We are therefore proud to partner with the hospital to make our diagnostics solutions available to its medical teams, enabling them to offer outstanding care to their patients.”

