PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: American Hospital Dubai, a leader in world-class medical care, partners with Siemens Healthineers, for advanced Diagnostic Imaging and Laboratory Diagnostics equipment.
The collaboration consolidates the sophisticated wide-range imaging and core diagnostic requirements of American Hospital Dubai in cardiology and oncology pathways, for both in vivo and in vitro diagnostics, into a seamless upgrade by Siemens Healthineers. These upgrades will bring state-of-the-art equipment to the Dubai metropolitan. It includes high-end MRI solutions, laboratory diagnoses with enhanced imaging systems, point of care solutions, Immunoassay, and clinical chemistry analyzers.
Visitors to Arab Health 2022 can view the state-of-the-art imaging and diagnostic solutions in cardiology and oncology by Siemens Healthineers and their implementation by American Hospital Dubai at the latter’s stand.
Sherif Beshara, Group CEO, Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group, the holding company of the American Hospital Dubai, welcomed the partnership: “Early detection is critical to improving care outcomes, and American Hospital Dubai is committed to the best and most advanced diagnostics to deliver world-class patient-focused care. Our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers enables us to offer our patients the latest Diagnostic Imaging and Lab Diagnostics, and we look forward to showcasing these solutions at Arab Health 2022.”
Commenting on the partnership, Ole Per Maloy, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers Middle East and Southern & Eastern Africa, said: “As one of the leading healthcare providers in Dubai, American Hospital Dubai applies only the most advanced medical solutions to its treatment of patients in the UAE. We are therefore proud to partner with the hospital to make our diagnostics solutions available to its medical teams, enabling them to offer outstanding care to their patients.”
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.