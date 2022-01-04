Abu Dhabi:- Al Masaood Automobiles, a part of the Al Masaood Group, participated in this year’s edition of the Al Liwa Tal Moreeb festival as the official sponsor.

The most anticipated festival that comes around once a year is one of the Middle East's most anticipated motoring events and is recognized as a unique gathering for those passionate about motor and bike racing, camping, adventures, dune bashing, and more.

The festival celebrates Abu Dhabi's cultural vibrancy, and this year Al Masaood Automobiles showcased its Nissan Patrols in the two-week-long celebration of competitions and activities, such as bike riding and camping in the Moreeb Dune desert. The Nissan Patrol, one of the most beloved vehicles in the region, is a capable basher perfectly suited for the desert festival, advancing on its proud legacy of dominating every terrain.

Al Masaood Automobiles' participation in the Liwa Festival is aligned with its commitment to support sports and youths in Abu Dhabi. At Al Masaood Automobiles, we fully contribute to fostering a competitive new generation that is sports-savvy and health-conscious. We aim to do so by integrating sports as a way of life in line with the vision of the UAE and continuously endeavouring to actively take part in social, sporting, and humanitarian initiatives as a responsible member of the community.

Bachir Gemayel, General Manager, Nissan Sales said: “The Patrol's success is due to its ongoing evolution to reflect our customers' aspirations as a powerful and luxurious vehicle capable of going anywhere while ensuring the rider’s comfort, safety, and sophistication. Within several decades, the Patrol has earned the title of "King of the Off-Road" across Abu Dhabi as it is designed from the ground up to handle the world's most difficult driving conditions, which makes it the perfect vehicle for the festival. "

Al Masaood Automobiles is the exclusive Nissan dealer in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region. The off-road-focused Patrol range leans on its strong history and heritage in the region. A cornerstone of Nissan’s SUV heritage, the Nissan Patrol has been lauded for its reliability and unparalleled all-terrain performance, along with premium design and comfort features.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

