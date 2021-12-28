Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry: This initiative presents outcomes that reflect the thriving cultural scene in the emirate

Ajman - As part of its objectives to support talents and ensure the sustainability of the arts and culture sector, as well as enriching the cultural scene in the emirate, the Ajman Department for Tourism Development organized its latest initiative under the name of the “Ajman Art Touring”, to exhibit the works and the paintings of the talented artists. This initiative comes as part of the Art & Cultural Office’s objectives, where the department has partnered with more than 250 local and international artists during the recently launched the Al Murabbaa Arts Festival, to promote their artworks, in collaboration with strategic partners from the hospitality sector in the emirate.

His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, inaugurated at Ajman Hotel the first Ajman Art Touring exhibition among a series which will be launched by the department, in the presence of Mr. George Ganchev, the hotel’s General Manager, and the artist Dr. Qays Salem Abboud, who is exhibiting more than 10 of his artworks pertaining to the Arab culture and heritage.

The Ajman Art Touring, which comes as part of the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign, aims to highlight Ajman as a main destination for arts and culture, in addition to support and promote artists by building a sustainable relation with them to exhibit their work, as Ajman Tourism seeks to extend its artistic initiatives after Al Murabbaa Arts Festival and involve its strategic partners from the hospitality sector in all its cultural activities.

Ajman Tourism is targeting the 5-stars hotels in the emirate such as Ajman Hotel, Ajman Saray Hotel, and Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel as hosts to exhibit the creative work of the participating artists. The Ajman Art Touring was launched at the Ajman Hotel, and these exhibits will also be featured on Al Murabbaa Arts Festival’s website almurabbaaarts.ajmantourism.ae

His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated that the initiative greatly contributes to enriching the cultural sector in Ajman by supporting artistic talents and offering them a platform to showcase their various artworks, which will reflect Ajman’s thriving and diverse cultural scene on both local and international levels. The department is always working to promote cultural and artistic activities, support the artistic movements, and raise awareness on the importance of culture in preserving the Emirati identity and reinforcing its position.

His Excellency added that the Ajman Art Touring exhibits the artworks of promising artists and offers them a solid platform to interact with the public, where residents and visitors of the emirate can discover new kinds of arts and expand their knowledge in this field, in addition to promoting Ajman’s position as a leading cultural and artistic destination that encompasses a multitude of talents. This exhibition comes in line with our leadership’s efforts and vision to promote the cultural sector in the UAE, reinforce the rich artistic potentials, and offer all artists an opportunity to showcase their artworks and further develop their talents.

-Ends-

About Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD)

Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021