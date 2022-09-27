The Green Energy Africa Summit (GEAS) (https://GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com) will give start-up companies an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and government officials through its Energy Investment Village, which features a selection of the most compelling local clean-tech projects. The companies will have the chance to pitch to energy leaders holding potential investments worth more than $100 billion.

The Energy Investment Village is a partnership with the Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus (SBIC), an initiative of Freeport Saldanha, and advisory firm the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS).

One of the companies chosen for this incredible opportunity this year is Zimi Charge (https://ZimiCharge.com). The company provides mobile charging stations for vehicles throughout South Africa. The company is investing in charging stations to build the electric vehicle infrastructure. The company's target is to help those who participate in e-commerce deliveries, e-hailing, grocery deliveries, restaurant deliveries, last mile logistics, package delivery, and car rentals.

Zimi Charge CEO Michael Maas states, “We are very excited about attending the summit. The opportunity to pitch for funding will directly enable us to scale sustainable electric vehicle charging in Africa. The initiative is an excellent platform for us to meet funders, explore partnerships and to scale our business.”

The company has been assisting brick-and-mortar enterprises with becoming more sustainable or offering their communities sustainable options. “We are also interested in expanding our partnerships with stakeholders across Africa in the energy, logistics and e-mobility space,” Maas added.

Electric vehicles and trucks are a growing market across the continent. The installation of electric car charging stations is gaining momentum in Africa as investors look to exploit what will develop into a multimillion-dollar market opportunity driven by a growing demand for e-mobility. According to Data Bridge researchers, over the 2022-2029 period, the market is expected to grow from a valuation of $129.85 million in 2021 to $9.39 billion.

Zimi Charge is offering enterprises the opportunity for private electrical charging units for their own fleets. Businesses may also be able to discuss peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging at their facilities with the CEO of Zimi Charge.

Meet Michael Maas and other energy and sustainability entrepreneurs at the leading oil industry event in Africa (https://Africa-OilWeek.com).

About Green Energy Africa Summit:

Green Energy Africa Summit (https://GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com) is the global platform for stimulating deals and transactions across the African renewables industry. The event brings together governments, national regulator and utility companies, independent power players, investors, financial institutions and service providers. The summit will drive deals and investment into energy projects, provide energy access and solutions for the continent and shape the future of Africa.

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.

About Zimi Charge:

Zimi Charge enables fleets to charge their vehicles with 100% renewable energy, anywhere in South Africa. We install and manage charging stations at operational hubs and we offer public charging stations for vehicles. With Zimi you’ll be able to charge 10X faster at no upfront cost, expand your operational network and charge sustainably.