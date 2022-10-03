The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II, has commended the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his relentless efforts at strengthening the country's religious harmony between Muslims and Christians.

The Vice President has earned lots of plaudits for his religious tolerance and excellent relationship with the Christian community.

Welcoming Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on Sunday before the commencement of the Vice President's working tour of the north, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II highlighted a number of leadership attributes of the Vice President, and among them was his religious tolerance, which the Ya-Naa said, has promoted harmony in the country.

"Your quest to harmonize the religious diversity of our country is commendable," the Ya-Naa said.

"As a Muslim, you hold on to your faith at all times while you find it no harm to be amongst Christians and this speaks loudly about nothing, but, the necessity of peace and tolerance amongst ourselves even when we disagree with each other," the Ya-Naa added.

The Ya-Naa was also full of praise for the Vice President for his competence, hardwork, tolerance, humility and remarkable support to President Akufo-Addo to developing the north and the nation at large since assuming the role of Vice President.

"Since your occupation of the second most important political seat in Ghana, you have shown sterling performance with your sacrifice and hardwork which has achieved so much for mother Ghana," the Overlord of Dagbon said.

"Through your efforts, our region has seen the construction of its first interchange. This is a promise you made and as expected of you, you have delivered.

"Under you as Vice President, you have also supported the President to make our region and all other four regions in our part of the country benefit from the national cake, through social interventions. Today, we can boast of countless infrastructure from roads , markets, factories, hospitals, schools, water and sanitation projects among others. All these were achieved through the Northern Development Authority, which you were instrumental in its formulation," the Ya-Naa noted.

He continued: "Remarkably you have discharged and keep discharging your duties with great tolerance even when your opponents come after you and this proves your competence and how focused you are.

"Your exceptional humility is worth emulating and makes us proud of you. You have not departed from the training your elders gave you," the Yaa-Naa added.

The King of Dagbon also acknowledged the wind of peace blowing through Dagbon, and in expressing his delight, he lauded President Akufo-Addo for his role towards the peace process, and to the Vice President, for his contributions.

"Mr Vice President, your achievements cannot be mentioned without outlining your zealous contribution to couple the efforts of the President to resolve the protracted Dagbon crisis. Today, we have peace in Dagbon as we expected and we owe it an obligation to appreciate your efforts in realising this feet. Dagbon is grateful to you."

Dr. Bawumia, who is being accompanied on his working tour of the north by a number of government officials and party executives, expressed gratitude to the Ya- Naa for his kind words and encouragement.

He assured the King and the people of Dagbon of Government’s continuous support and commitment to developing the north and the nation.