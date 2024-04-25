Today U.S. Mission Uganda observes World Malaria Day to reaffirm our commitment to support Ugandans in the fight against malaria. Through the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and other collaborations, we are working closely with local partners to eliminate malaria and improve health outcomes.

Launched in 2005, the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) supports implementation of malaria prevention and treatment measures as well as cross-cutting interventions. PMI’s 2021-2026 strategy titled “End Malaria Faster” envisions a world free of malaria with the goal of preventing malaria cases, reducing malaria deaths and illness, and eliminating malaria in PMI partner countries.

Today, Ambassador Popp attended World Malaria Day events in Namutumba District to highlight U.S. government investments in malaria prevention and response. This work is implemented by the U.S. Peace Corps and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through partners Holistic Initiative to Community Development (HOLD) and John Snow Inc. (JSI). Working through host organizations, Peace Corps Volunteers reach vulnerable households through evidence-based interventions.

During his visits across Uganda, Ambassador Popp has engaged with community leaders, healthcare workers, and local residents to discuss the challenges of malaria control and explore innovative solutions. He has observed firsthand the impact of U.S.-funded initiatives, such as the distribution of insecticide-treated nets and the provision of life-saving treatments and diagnostics.

Malaria remains a significant public health concern in Uganda, causing illness and death, particularly among children and pregnant women. U.S. Mission Uganda has been a key partner in providing technical and financial assistance to Uganda’s malaria control efforts.

Through the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative and USAID in Uganda, we have:

supported the training of 4,000 Ugandans in indoor residual spraying.

protected 3.2 million residents in 770,000 houses from malaria with the distribution of 2.5 million mosquito nets.

supplied 5 million testing and treatment kits to health facilities.

These efforts have led to a significant reduction in malaria cases and deaths.

U.S Mission Uganda is proud of the work we are doing with our partners to create malaria-free households where no child or pregnant woman dies because of malaria; where communities and health facilities have the medicines they need to save lives; and where there are enough trained health workers to properly diagnose and treat each Ugandan infected with malaria.

This World Malaria Day is an opportunity for us to reflect on the progress we have made together and to recommit to the actions needed to reduce malaria deaths and eliminate malaria as a public health threat.