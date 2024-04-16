The World Bank announced the Central Bank of Cabo Verde (CBCV) as the second beneficiary of a multi-donor trust fund for advancing public asset management worldwide. Representatives from CBCV and the World Bank signed the technical assistance agreement, which delivers technical advisory services under the World Bank’s Reserve Advisory&Management Partnership (RAMP) program.
Announced in October, the trust fund brings the World Bank’s public asset management expertise to lower-income, fragile, or conflict-affected countries that could not otherwise afford it. CBCV becomes the 75th member of the Partnership’s global network of public asset managers and second beneficiary of the trust fund.
“A warm welcome to the Central Bank of Cabo Verde as the newest RAMP member supported by the trust fund,” said Jorge Familiar, World Bank Vice President&Treasurer. “We are grateful for the continuous support and generosity of the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) to share our asset management expertise, expanding RAMP’s global impact.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The World Bank Group.