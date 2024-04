“A warm welcome to the Central Bank of Cabo Verde as the newest RAMP member supported by the trust fund,” said Jorge Familiar, World Bank Vice President&Treasurer . “We are grateful for the continuous support and generosity of the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) to share our asset management expertise, expanding RAMP’s global impact.”

Announced in October, the trust fund brings the World Bank’s public asset management expertise to lower-income, fragile, or conflict-affected countries that could not otherwise afford it. CBCV becomes the 75th member of the Partnership’s global network of public asset managers and second beneficiary of the trust fund.

The World Bank announced the Central Bank of Cabo Verde (CBCV) as the second beneficiary of a multi-donor trust fund for advancing public asset management worldwide. Representatives from CBCV and the World Bank signed the technical assistance agreement, which delivers technical advisory services under the World Bank’s Reserve Advisory&Management Partnership (RAMP) program.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.