Centurion Law Group (https://CenturionLG.com) Mauritius and Órama Corporate Services Ltd will be hosting a webinar entitled “Why Invest in Mauritius (https://bit.ly/3fpbayK): The preferred choice of investment destination in Africa and available investment structures to maximize for optimal business advantage”.

It is going to be an exciting and informative one, scheduled for 4thof October 2022 at 2:00PM Mauritius (GMT+04:00), 12:00PM South-Africa (SAST) and 12:00PM Europe (GMT+02:00).

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa with offices and partners dotted across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Centurion Law Group is a top law firm transforming the way legalpractice is done on the African continent. Our Senior Legal Advisor from Mauritius, Mr. Ashiv Parianen will join the webinar as well as Mr. Nitish Caullychurn (Head of Operations) and Mr. Michael Adjei (International Business Development) - both representatives of Órama Corporate Services Ltd, an affiliate management company in Mauritius.

The aforementioned hosts will discuss the attractiveness of Mauritius as the jurisdiction of choice for the international investing community seeking a gateway to do business in Africa as well as investment structures available within the Mauritius International Financial Centre. Our viewers will also be informed about how setting up business headquarters in Mauritius offers an added advantage to their business.

This webinar serves as aprelude to the African Energy Week 2022 (https://AECWeek.com) , which will be held in 18 – 21 October at Cape Town, South Africa and will be attended by the three speakers to showcase Mauritius as the ideal platform for your investments all over Africa.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3BXM3e9