The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the 2nd National Fire Service Training School built by the Akufo-Addo Government, bringing the total number of Fire Service Training Schools in Ghana to three.

Prior to the present governemt assuming office in 2017, Ghana had only one Fire Service Training School, located in Accra. About two months ago, Vice President Bawumia commissioned the nation's second Fire Service Training School in Wungu, in the North East Region.

Speaking at the commissioning of the third Fire Service Training School at Duayaw- Nkwanta in the Tano North District of the Ahafo Region, Dr. Bawumia said the commissioning marked the "unwavering commitment" of the Government towards strengthening the fire service and protecting lives and property.

"It is with immense pride and gratitude that I stand before you today, on this historic occasion—the commissioning of the first phase of the Duayaw Nkwanta Fire Academy and Training School. This milestone reflects the unwavering commitment of the Government of Ghana to the safety and well-being of its citizens," Dr. Bawumia said.

"This training school stands as a testament to the government's pledge in 2017 to increase the number of training schools for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) from one (1) to four (4) since independence," Dr. Bawumia added.

"We are happy to be here in less than seven (7) weeks following the successful commissioning of the Wungu Fire Academy and Training School in the North East Region on Friday, January 19, 2024, to commission the second and third Fire Academy and Training School in the country, specifically here at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region."

"Today's event which marks another significant step towards achieving the government's commitment to protecting its citizenry is unwavering," Dr. Bawumia added.

The newly-commissioned training school has modern training facilities and equipment, including two hydraulic platforms to reach the 16th floor, to fight fires and effect rescue for key institutions such as the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS). This, Dr. Bawumia described as "a strategic move to ensure the safety of lives, businesses, livelihoods, and property."

The Vice President also highlighted significant support the government has offered the Ghana National Fire Service, including the provision of modern equipment and expansion of the human resource capacity of the Service in the past 7 years to respond efficiently to emergencies.

Among the equipment are: command vehicles, modern fire engines, drones, rapid intervention vehicles, buses, appropriate personal protective equipment (APPEs), rescue and firefighting equipment.

"This investment in modern equipment aligns with the government's vision to empower the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to deliver on its lawful mandate of saving lives and properties.

"These resources will not only enhance the Ghana National Fire Service’s capacity to handle diverse and complex firefighting scenarios, but also contribute to the overall safety and security of our communities."

The support, Dr. Bawumia continued, has impacted positively on the operations of the Ghana Fire Service.

"The Service in 2022, recorded 6154 fires as against 5973 fires in 2023 which translates to a 2.94% rate of reduction. This feat is clearly a testament to the effectiveness of the government's initiatives, support, training, and the dedicated efforts of the firefighting force," the Vice President stated.

On the staff strength of the Service, Dr. Bawumia noted that the current government has almost doubled the personnel of the Fire Service from the number it met in 2017.

"It is unprecedented in the history of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for a single government to recruit over 7000 personnel, increasing the workforce to over 15000 in just 7 years."

"This achievement, spearheaded by the NPP Government, led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, showcases the administration's commitment to enhancing the capabilities of our firefighting force to provide world class emergency firefighting and rescue services to the good people of this great country of ours."

Despite the huge contributions and successes chalked, Dr. Bawumia stressed that a lot more has to be done to protect lives and property, assuring that government is ever committed to support the Service realize its vision and mandate.

The Acting President of the Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Bonsu, expressed gratitude to government, for the training school.

The Chief Fire Officer, on behalf of the Service, expresses gratitude to the Government for what he described as immense support, the Government has offered the Service, which he said, has significantly boosted their operations.

The 3rd Fire Service Academy and Training School built by the Akufo-Addo Government, is ready for commissioning in the Eastern Region.