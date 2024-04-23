The United Nations in South Sudan acknowledges the assurance given today by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs that the imposition of taxes on trucks carrying fuel and other supplies does not apply to UN humanitarian, development, and peacekeeping operations or to the diplomatic community.

However, we remain concerned that our fuel trucks are still being held up at various depots and the border. Until they are released, the UN will not be able to conduct many of its activities in support of vulnerable communities across the country.

The situation is critical. The fuel reserves of the UN and its agencies, funds and programmes are running out. This will prevent the delivery of millions of dollars of aid during a severe humanitarian crisis and divert already stretched funding provided by donors and other Member States to assist the people of South Sudan.

Humanitarian airdrops have already been suspended, affecting 60,000 people in need. UNMISS itself is also forced to review peacekeeping patrols, road repairs, construction of police stations, schools, and health centers, as well as reduce support to peace and electoral processes.

“While we acknowledge the Government’s confirmation of its intention to end the blockade of our trucks, we now need urgent action to get the trucks moving to ensure our support for South Sudan does not grind to a halt,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom.