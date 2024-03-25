The UAE Embassy in Abidjan provided food packages for Ramadan and iftar meals to numerous residents in Anyama, a suburb of Abidjan, in coordination with official entities and institutions.

His Excellency Ali Yousef Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, expressed his gratitude to the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for the initiative, stating: “The aid delivered reflects the unwavering values of the UAE and its wise leadership, founded on cooperation and fraternity, which aim to meet the needs of families during the Holy Month.”

For her part, Her Excellency Myss BelmondeDogo, Minister of Solidarity and the Fight against Poverty, expressed her appreciation to the government and people of the UAE and commended the country’s humanitarian efforts across various fields.

During the sacred month of Ramadan, 300 families in Anyama expressed their appreciation for this initiative.