The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Lesotho, Mr. Mahash Saeed Alhameli paid a courtesy call to His Majesty King Letsie III and the Prime Minister, Mr. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane respectively at the Royal Palace and State House in Maseru on Thursday.

In an interview, Mr. Alhameli said the purpose of the visit was to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two sister countries.

He noted that he visits Lesotho at least four times a year but the number of visits has increased since they are interacting with the new government to improve Lesotho’s economy.

He said they discussed many areas concerning Basotho, saying Lesotho has great potential due to its natural resources and UAE is intending to offer technical support.

He noted that UAE is looking for local investors that can work with them to improve the economy.

He remarked that Lesotho holds great potential in the sectors of food security and renewable energy which he said needs the attention of investors towards her growth.

Mr. Alhameli added that Lesotho needs support also in her aviation field as there is also great potential which has been identified.