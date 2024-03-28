Hon. John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs/Regional Affairs, held a meeting with Korean Government Representative for the Korea-Africa Summit 2024, Mr.Jung Kihong at the Ministry of Foreign affairs. The meeting focused on the preparations for the upcoming summit, which will be held in Seoul, South Korea, in June 2024. The summit aims to strengthen the partnership between Korea and African Countries in various areas, including trade, investment, infrastructure, and development. Minister Mulimba, welcomed the Korean delegation and expressed Uganda's commitment to the success of the summit. He highlighted the strong ties between Uganda and Korea, which have been fostered through cooperation in areas such as technology, agriculture, health, education, and trade.

Hon. Mulimba hailed the significant role the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit will play in bolstering relations not just with Africa but with Uganda. Mr. Kihong thanked Minister Mulimba, for Uganda's support and outlined the key priorities for the summit which will be to establish partnerships for shared growth, focus on trade, investment and technology exchange. He emphasized the need for African and Korean leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue on mutual areas of interest and stated that the Summit will provide an important platform for delegates and business people to discuss the future of partnerships with Korea and explore new avenues of cooperation.

The meeting between Minister Mulimba and Mr. Kihong sets the stage for a successful 2024 Korea-Africa Summit. The two sides expressed their commitment to working together to achieve the summit's objectives and strengthen the bond between Uganda and Korea. Mr. Kihong was accompanied by officials from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.