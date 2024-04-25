Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided various agricultural equipment needed to support vocational and technical training in the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe.

In Zimbabwe, where the majority of the population earns their livelihood through agriculture, there are vocational training centers structured around different industrial needs. On the other hand, the biggest challenge negatively affecting the quality of education in these training centers is the need for support with modern machines and equipment, arising from the wear and tear of existing equipment.

Within the project implemented in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Harare and the Zimbabwean Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, TİKA has provided 10 peanut sorting machines and 10 corn kernel cutter machines in order to empower Zimbabwean youth and equip them with vocational training skills.

With this project carried out in Zimbabwe, which has arable and fertile lands, it is aimed to enhance the capacity of young people through vocational training.