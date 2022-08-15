Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established a computer lab in the Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Center in Keetmanshoop, Namibia.

In Namibia, where youth unemployment is an important problem, a computer lab was established in Keetmanshoop Multi-Purpose Youth Center in cooperation with TİKA and Karas Governorate in order to provide young people with access to computer technologies. 19 computers and a projector were donated to the computer lab. The computer skills training offered to young people as part of the project aims to improve the employability of young people and facilitate their access to information.

“It will contribute to the education and employment of young people.”

The delivery ceremony was attended by Aletha Frederick, Governor of Karas; officials for Karas Region in the Ministry of Youth of Namibia; the administrative staff of the Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Center; and young people. In her speech at the ceremony, Aletha Frederick, Governor of Karas, stated that the poor access of young people in Keetmanshoop to computers and computer technology led to major problems in their education, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and that she believed the computer lab will contribute to the education and employment of young people in the region.

About the Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Center in Keetmanshoop

Established in Keetmanshoop to contribute to the social and cultural development of young people living in Keetmanshoop and nearby regions, the Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Center organizes several training programs to keep young people away from bad habits, improve their employability, and increase their participation in production activities.