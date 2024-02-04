Namibia's President Hage Geingob died early Sunday in a hospital in Windhoek, the presidential office said in a statement on social media platform X. He was 82.

"It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, Sunday 4 February 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team," read the statement signed by acting President Nangolo Mbumba.